The heat to beat a gradual retreat

Wednesday will mark the peak of the heat with some locations expected to reach 35°C.

Paul Gundersen is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “Today [Wednesday] will see the highest temperatures of the week, with some locations in eastern England expected to reach 35°C. However, a marked change of weather type is due from the end of the week, bringing more unsettled conditions to the northwest of the UK and temperatures closer to the seasonal average. Scotland and Northern Ireland will see cloudier conditions with outbreaks of showery rain, although here too brighter spells are possible.

“A temperature value of 35°C today will be the seventh day of 2026 when the UK has recorded a value of 35°C or higher. Prior to this year, the record was five days of 35°C or above in a single year set in 1976.”

A cold front will sink southwards during Thursday, gradually introducing fresher conditions. Outbreaks of rain and showers, heavy at times, will affect northern Scotland.

A change is on the way

From Friday temperatures are expected to be much closer to average across most of the UK, and even slightly below average for northern Scotland.

Saturday will have a chilly start for many, but there will be lots of dry weather with some sunny spells, although one or two showers are possible.

Mark Sidaway is a Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “The forecast is showing potential for more rain than much of the UK has experienced over the last few weeks. However, it looks as though amounts of rain for many will be fairly modest, and wont balance out the shortfall that we have recorded this summer. It’s still possible that some areas of the south will miss out and see little or no rainfall.”

Wildfire conditions

Despite some rainfall over the weekend and through the coming week, particularly over Scotland and Northern Ireland, wildfire conditions are forecast to remain elevated over much of England and Wales this week.

A National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) spokesperson said: "Fire and rescue services have already faced significant pressure this summer, responding to wildfire incidents during prolonged spells of warm and dry conditions. With the potential for further hot weather ahead, services remain prepared and ready to respond.

“While firefighters will always be there when they are needed, the vast majority of wildfires are preventable. That's why we're asking everyone to do their bit, take extra care and be aware of the increased risk.

“It only takes one spark to start a wildfire, and what may appear to be a small fire can quickly escalate, threatening communities, wildlife, natural habitats and the firefighters tackling the incident.

“Simple actions can make a real difference. Avoid using disposable barbecues in parks, the countryside and other open spaces, never discard cigarettes on the ground, and always take litter home. By taking these simple precautions, everyone can play a part in preventing wildfires and protecting our communities and environment.”

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