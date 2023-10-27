Reform
|Printable version
The hidden waitlist
Follow up appointments are crucial to the health and safety of patients, and can include monitoring for the recurrence of cancer, assessing whether someone’s medication is correct, and managing chronic conditions to reduce the risk of deterioration.
Based on data obtained exclusively by Reform via an FOI request, this paper estimates that the total number of people currently waiting for follow up appointments at acute trusts stands at more than 11 million. This is 3.6 million more than the elective waitlist, which receives the lion’s share of attention.
Worryingly, a third of trusts responded to the FOI request saying they could not provide the data, raising questions about their ability to manage their waitlists.
The paper also covers the treatment functions with the largest waits, as well as the high degree of performance variation.
Original article link: https://reform.uk/publications/the-hidden-waitlist/
|Tweets by @reformthinktank
Latest News from
Reform
A neighbourhood strategy for national renewal26/10/2023 15:05:00
We are at a crucial moment for England’s ‘left behind’ neighbourhoods, and decisions made in the next few years will define their prospects for decades to come.
Health security from the ground up: 5 lessons for the future of the UKHSA03/08/2023 13:05:00
There were many strengths to the nation’s COVID-19 response, from the development of the vaccine to the resilience of healthcare workers on the frontline.
Breaking down the barriers: why Whitehall is so hard to reform01/08/2023 11:25:00
There is remarkable consensus – including among many working within the civil service – on the key flaws in the Whitehall machine.
Looking Outward: International lessons for health system reform02/05/2023 09:25:00
On its founding in 1948, the Health Secretary Aneurin Bevan argued that the National Health Service would “make Great Britain the envy of all other nations”.
Boosted by the vaccine: lessons from COVID-19 for the future of the life sciences19/12/2022 13:43:00
The COVID-19 pandemic showcased the great strengths of the UK’s life sciences ecosystem.
The State of the State 2022-23: from the pandemic to a cost of living crisis04/11/2022 15:33:00
Now in its 11th year, The State of the State 2022-23, in partnership with Deloitte, explores the key issues facing the UK government and public services.
More ambition please05/10/2022 14:10:00
Delivery. That is surely the word that the Prime Minister would most like us to associate with her premiership, having uttered ‘we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver’ at the moment of her victory. Here’s the thing: in the end, most delivery is local.
The future of levelling up: can Investment Zones and devolution transform places like East Birmingham?30/09/2022 12:33:00
The levelling up agenda is not even a year old, and already it has weathered massive economic turbulence and a change of Prime Minister.