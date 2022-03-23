RUSI
The House of Commons Treasury Committee uses RUSI assessments in its new report on economic sanctions against Russia.
A new report by the House of Commons Treasury Committee, which examines the impact of economic sanctions on Russia, heavily cites Director of RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS), Tom Keatinge.
The House of Commons Treasury Committee has published a new report that explores the development, implementation and impact of economic sanctions against Russia, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The report also assesses the impact that the sanctions will have on the UK. RUSI’s Tom Keatinge was called upon to submit oral evidence and provide his assessment to the committee, including the challenges of ensuring sanctions are effectively implemented, calling for:
“clear communication when the sanctions are issued, [with] details that allow [firms] to understand precisely who or what is being sanctioned, and for them to be able to process that. At the moment, we do not have that to the level we need to have it.”
Sanctions are a focus area for our CFCS research team, where they examine the complex challenges surrounding the design and implementation of sanctions and identify both public and private sector-based solutions and areas for collaboration.
You can find out more about our work on sanctions here.
To stay up to date on CFCS’s commentary and analysis regarding the policy response to Russia visit: Sanctions response to Russia / Twitter
The Institute looks forward to offering our support to future government efforts on the use of sanctions.
Defeating Putin: the development, implementation and impact of economic sanctions on Russia
