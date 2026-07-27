Chatham House
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The Houthi Red Sea blockade: Will collective maritime security be defended, or break down?
EXPERT COMMENT
The risk is a prolonged crisis, followed by a breakdown in maritime security cooperation and a widening conflict. But Houthi actions could be addressed by strengthening existing multinational efforts.
The Houthi Red Sea blockade against Saudi Arabia, announced on 20 July, marks a dangerous new phase in the crisis affecting global maritime trade. There are already reports of attacks on Saudi shipping. Effectively that leaves the Bab-al-Mandab Strait and Suez Canal closed, sealing both ends of the Red Sea – compounding the current crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. The world now faces a three-way chokepoint crisis. Can the international system protect global commerce?
If both the Bab al-Mandab and Hormuz remain contested, governments will increasingly face the same difficult question: how much economic disruption are they willing to tolerate before resorting to military escalation?
The situation will also test the growing ambitions of non-state actors. The Houthis have demonstrated that even a movement with limited military capabilities can threaten chokepoints and heap pressure on regional powers in the same way as Iran has done in Hormuz. But can they maintain their effort?
As the initial shock subsides, policymakers should focus less on the blockade itself and more on the question of escalation. Saudi Arabia, the United States and external trading powers will eventually have to define what a successful end to the crisis looks like and where the limits of escalation lie.
Iran and the Houthis will need to decide at what point the political and military costs of continuing the disruption outweigh the strategic benefits. The answer to that question will determine both the duration of this crisis and the likelihood of a wider regional conflict.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/07/houthi-red-sea-blockade-will-collective-maritime-security-be-defended-or-break-down
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