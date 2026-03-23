Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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The human cost of coastal erosion and what Gov’t should do next – EFRA Committee reports
“Grief, anger and fear” are among words that residents of seaside communities used to tell the EFRA Committee about the looming threat of coastal erosion.
A new report by the cross-party Committee lays bare the human cost of coastal erosion as households and businesses face bankruptcy and displacement.
The report makes recommendations to the Government on practical ways to help people with issues around insurance, demolition costs and relocation (detailed below). It also criticises the lack of requirement to inform home buyers of the risk of their home falling into the sea, and calls for changes to make it mandatory for conveyancers and estate agents to do so.
An anonymous resident spoke of “division” in some families over how to address the problems. Another talked of a “financial, emotional, and psychological toll”. Levels of anxiety are higher among affected communities, according to the Environment Agency.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said its at-risk communities have higher levels of deprivation, with local people less able to adapt.
North Norfolk Council said a source of great distress for residents is the threat of four graveyards crumbling away. A local school with 193 pupils is also threatened.
In terms of geographical threats posed by coastal erosion, the Environment Agency predicts that, within 80 years, more than 10,000 properties could be destroyed, along with over 180km of road and 6km of railway.
Chair comment
“Coastal erosion blights communities the length of this country and is a problem that will not go away. The testimony we heard from affected residents was deeply moving. Amid the prospect of losing their home and community, they deserve dignity, sympathy and, above all, practical help to move on with their lives.
“Previous governments have introduced policies to help households and businesses, but this has been done in a piecemeal way and some, like Assistance Grants, are no longer fit for purpose.
“The EFRA Committee now calls for a review of regulation around conveyancing and support offered to those at risk, particularly around insurance and relocation.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/52/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/news/212719/the-human-cost-of-coastal-erosion-and-what-govt-should-do-next-efra-committee-reports/
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