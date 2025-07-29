Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza is essential, but long overdue. The United Nations must be allowed to save lives, reduce suffering and preserve dignity: UK statement at the UN Two-State Solution conference.
Statement given yesterday by Rt Hon Hamish Falconer MP, Minister for the Middle East, at the UK-Egypt co-chaired Working Group on Humanitarian Action and Reconstruction.
The United Kingdom was honoured to co-chair the Working Group on Humanitarian Action and Reconstruction with our esteemed friends in Egypt, and we are grateful to all those who contributed.
Our discussions reflected a shared sense of outrage at the scale of human suffering.
The humanitarian pause in fighting is essential, but long overdue.
This must be kept in place and lead to a lasting ceasefire that brings the war to an end, allows hostages to be freed and ensures aid can get into Gaza without obstruction.
The working group heard a clear message that Israel must uphold international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and stop obstructing aid.
It clearly rejected the misuse of aid for military or political ends, and any attempts at demographic or territorial change.
The United Nations must be allowed to save lives, reduce suffering and preserve dignity. And there was strong support among the group for UNRWA, which faces a $200 million shortfall.
The UK is acting to alleviate suffering. The Foreign Secretary has announced an additional $54 million in humanitarian assistance, including $27 million for UNRWA.
We are working with international partners to fund joint aid projects, ensuring that assistance reaches those in the most desperate need.
Contributors to the group also affirmed their commitment to secure a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.
We also want to see meaningful steps towards a viable, independent Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.
Beyond the immediate humanitarian crisis, Gaza’s recovery needs will be vast. Getting the right approach will be crucial to ensure a two-state solution remains possible.
And so, the UK is mobilising support for the Arab Islamic reconstruction plan, building consensus on the security and governance needed for its implementation.
Many in the working group echoed our view — and that of President Abbas — that Hamas must be removed from governance, disarmed, and renounce violence.
We are committed to inclusive governance in Gaza, led by Palestinians, and we will expand technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority to support recovery and reconstruction.
Meanwhile, we stand ready to coordinate international donor support and harness the power of the private sector.
This includes co-chairing a conference with the Palestinian Authority and Egypt in October on innovative financing.
Before concluding, I would like to add that the UK reads the conference’s outcome document in a way that is consistent with our own findings on compliance with international humanitarian law.
As we look to the future, this is the moment for us to unite around an alternative plan for Gaza — and take urgent and tangible steps towards a two-state solution.
