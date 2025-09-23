Chatham House
|Printable version
The IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on inspections – but looming sanctions mean it’s already in trouble
EXPERT COMMENT
The deal provides no timeline for the resumption of inspections. And time is running out before UN sanctions ‘snap back’.
The US and Israel celebrated their June attacks on Iran’s nuclear installations as having degraded the country’s nuclear programme ‘by up to two years’. But verifying that claim is difficult, and the whereabouts of Iran’s nuclear materials remains uncertain. Indeed, other intelligence assessments have been less than optimistic about the strikes’ effectiveness. IAEA inspectors have not been able to access any of Iran’s nuclear facilities since the start of the war on 13 June, so there is no independent assessment available.
Cutting access to the IAEA
Following the June attack, Iran passed a bill that barred IAEA inspectors from accessing its nuclear facilities. Access had already been progressively restricted since 2018, when the first administration of President Donald Trump pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The IAEA admitted in a report in May 2025 it no longer had continuity of knowledge of the state of Iran’s nuclear programme.
The barring of the IAEA created a significant challenge for the international community. It meant that there would be no more independent verification of Iran’s compliance with its safeguards agreement under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also meant that any diplomatic engagement on Iran’s nuclear programme would rely on countries’ own intelligence estimates. That invariably creates a barrier to engagement, as there are no commonly agreed facts from which a negotiation could start.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/iaea-and-iran-reached-agreement-inspections-looming-sanctions-mean-its-already-trouble
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Israel’s attack on Qatar shows why it’s time for a Gulf defence union22/09/2025 13:10:00
Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Arab states would be better served by integrating their defences than relying on other external partners.
Can the UN’s new AI governance efforts weather the AI race?19/09/2025 15:25:00
The UN’s new AI governance architecture is mostly powerless but, if implemented effectively, could set important global agendas on AI.
The UK must guard against new risks to financial stability coming from the US19/09/2025 12:20:00
Financial services are critical to future UK productivity and growth, but regulators should be wary of deepening cooperation with US counterparts that could expose the UK to greater risk.
Egypt now sees Israel as an imminent threat18/09/2025 12:20:00
At an emergency summit in Doha, President Sisi escalated his rhetoric on Israel - and may now seek to revive Cairo’s vision of an Arab military alliance.
Border controls in Europe undermine the Schengen Area and the EU itself17/09/2025 09:20:00
Despite pressure from the far-right, European countries should prioritize a common approach over narrow national interests, or risk the EU’s core principles being undermined.
President Trump’s second state visit to the UK: What to expect16/09/2025 12:20:00
Announcements on technology could offer promising areas for partnership – but progress on Ukraine and Gaza seems unlikely.
Does Reform UK have a foreign policy?15/09/2025 12:20:00
Although a focus on migration has delivered political momentum for Reform, the party needs clearer answers on the UK’s new security challenges.
Why ending the war in Sudan should be a higher priority for the West12/09/2025 12:20:00
As world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly, now is the time to put the focus back on Sudan and build international support for ending the war.