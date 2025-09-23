The IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on inspections – but looming sanctions mean it’s already in trouble

EXPERT COMMENT

The deal provides no timeline for the resumption of inspections. And time is running out before UN sanctions ‘snap back’.

The US and Israel celebrated their June attacks on Iran’s nuclear installations as having degraded the country’s nuclear programme ‘by up to two years’. But verifying that claim is difficult, and the whereabouts of Iran’s nuclear materials remains uncertain. Indeed, other intelligence assessments have been less than optimistic about the strikes’ effectiveness. IAEA inspectors have not been able to access any of Iran’s nuclear facilities since the start of the war on 13 June, so there is no independent assessment available.

Cutting access to the IAEA

Following the June attack, Iran passed a bill that barred IAEA inspectors from accessing its nuclear facilities. Access had already been progressively restricted since 2018, when the first administration of President Donald Trump pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The IAEA admitted in a report in May 2025 it no longer had continuity of knowledge of the state of Iran’s nuclear programme.

The barring of the IAEA created a significant challenge for the international community. It meant that there would be no more independent verification of Iran’s compliance with its safeguards agreement under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also meant that any diplomatic engagement on Iran’s nuclear programme would rely on countries’ own intelligence estimates. That invariably creates a barrier to engagement, as there are no commonly agreed facts from which a negotiation could start.

