Chatham House
|Printable version
The ICJ’s climate ruling: Is inaction on climate change now a legal liability?
EXPERT COMMENT
The Court’s advisory opinion affirms that inadequate action on climate change may violate international law. Its findings could shape the contours of debate at COP30.
Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a unanimous ruling (its ‘advisory opinion’) in response to the questions posed by the UN General Assembly regarding the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change.
Many rightfully view the advisory opinion as a milestone in the codification of states’ legal obligations and responsibilities concerning climate change. The ICJ’s advisory opinions are not legally binding, and the Court cannot compel countries to abide by its findings. But the opinion is consequential. Governments’ failure to act on climate change can now be argued to be a breach of law – with potential legal, financial and diplomatic consequences.
That could have significant implications. The threat of exposure to litigation in national courts may help force governments to more urgently reduce emissions and demonstrate their compliance with treaty negotiations. The opinion is also likely to be used as legal precedent in international negotiations and in crafting future treaties. Coming in the lead-up to COP30, scheduled for November in Brazil, it will provide smaller countries with important new leverage.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/08/icjs-climate-ruling-inaction-climate-change-now-legal-liability
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The UK should recognize a Palestinian state now30/07/2025 11:20:00
The time is right to make this symbolically important move, says Bronwen Maddox, but that should not distract attention from the most urgent task of securing relief in Gaza.
Modi visit marks elevation of India–UK relationship, but risks and ambiguities remain29/07/2025 09:20:00
The new free trade agreement will bring opportunity for British and Indian economies. Working towards genuine strategic partnership should be the next step, regardless of lingering issues.
Milei’s Argentina shows where South America might be heading28/07/2025 15:25:00
Upcoming elections in the region could see a shift to the right, increasing the likelihood that other countries might follow Argentina in delivering painful fiscal reforms.
Qatari mediation and Trump’s Washington Accord are important steps to end violence in eastern DRC28/07/2025 12:20:00
But Kinshasa will need significant peacebuilding and humanitarian support – and local communities must have some ownership of the process.
China–EU summit is unlikely to improve relations amid key differences on trade and Ukraine war25/07/2025 12:20:00
The Beijing summit shows that China–EU ties continue to be overshadowed by ongoing grievances.
Ukraine’s government reshuffle aims to boost national resilience – and repair relations with Trump23/07/2025 09:20:00
Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, is well placed to communicate with Washington. But Zelenskyy’s government must not let wartime conditions fuel democratic backsliding at home.
After Brexit: E3. New treaty puts UK, Germany and France back at the heart of European security21/07/2025 16:20:00
Friedrich Merz’s visit to the UK only a week after that of Emmanuel Macron symbolizes a return of the E3 format – France, Germany and the UK – as the driving force of European security.
How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy08/07/2025 12:20:00
The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.
Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act07/07/2025 15:25:00
India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.