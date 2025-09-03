The Impact of CRASH: Building hope through construction

Introduction

CRASH, the construction industry’s charity, supports vital construction projects for homelessness and hospice charities. Through the generosity and expertise of the construction sector, CRASH delivers life-changing building solutions that enhance the living spaces of those in need, “creating places that care for people”.

Led by Chief Executive Trisha Pickersgill, CRASH operates with a dedicated team of 7 employees that connects charities with the right construction expertise and resources. With the support of 32 patron companies, the charity facilitates pro bono professional expertise, material donations, and a small number of financial grants to ensure projects are completed to the highest standards.

The Work CRASH Does and How It’s Achieved

CRASH acts as a bridge between homelessness and hospice charities seeking construction expertise and the professionals within the industry who can help. When a charity requires refurbishment or new construction, they can apply to CRASH for help with their project, which includes gaining access to materials, professional expertise and in some cases, funding.

The approach includes:

Expert Matching: Connecting charities with architects, quantity surveyors, project managers, and other construction specialists who provide their expertise pro bono or at a reduced cost.

Material Donations: Many patron companies donate essential building materials, from paint and sanitary ware to insulation and heating systems.

Grant Giving: Although financial grants are limited and not our area of primary support.

Project Support: From initial planning and design to execution, CRASH ensures projects are well-managed and efficiently delivered.

Currently, 42 projects are at various stages of completion, demonstrating a significant rise in demand. Some require minor refurbishments, while others involve large-scale reconfigurations, such as converting dormitory-style homeless shelters into individual living spaces to provide greater privacy and dignity for residents.

How CRASH Has Helped Centrepoint in Bolton

Homeless Link’s member, Centrepoint - Boston, has been supported by CRASH Corporate Patron, Arcadis. Arcadis has helped by providing a scope of works for an asbestos survey and offered initial fire consultancy advice. Centrepoint in Boston is now providing documents to apply for National Lottery Funding to move forward with their project.

Supporting Branches with Move On Accommodation