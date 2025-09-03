Homeless Link
|Printable version
The Impact of CRASH: Building hope through construction
Introduction
CRASH, the construction industry’s charity, supports vital construction projects for homelessness and hospice charities. Through the generosity and expertise of the construction sector, CRASH delivers life-changing building solutions that enhance the living spaces of those in need, “creating places that care for people”.
Led by Chief Executive Trisha Pickersgill, CRASH operates with a dedicated team of 7 employees that connects charities with the right construction expertise and resources. With the support of 32 patron companies, the charity facilitates pro bono professional expertise, material donations, and a small number of financial grants to ensure projects are completed to the highest standards.
The Work CRASH Does and How It’s Achieved
CRASH acts as a bridge between homelessness and hospice charities seeking construction expertise and the professionals within the industry who can help. When a charity requires refurbishment or new construction, they can apply to CRASH for help with their project, which includes gaining access to materials, professional expertise and in some cases, funding.
The approach includes:
-
Expert Matching: Connecting charities with architects, quantity surveyors, project managers, and other construction specialists who provide their expertise pro bono or at a reduced cost.
-
Material Donations: Many patron companies donate essential building materials, from paint and sanitary ware to insulation and heating systems.
-
Grant Giving: Although financial grants are limited and not our area of primary support.
-
Project Support: From initial planning and design to execution, CRASH ensures projects are well-managed and efficiently delivered.
Currently, 42 projects are at various stages of completion, demonstrating a significant rise in demand. Some require minor refurbishments, while others involve large-scale reconfigurations, such as converting dormitory-style homeless shelters into individual living spaces to provide greater privacy and dignity for residents.
How CRASH Has Helped Centrepoint in Bolton
Homeless Link’s member, Centrepoint - Boston, has been supported by CRASH Corporate Patron, Arcadis. Arcadis has helped by providing a scope of works for an asbestos survey and offered initial fire consultancy advice. Centrepoint in Boston is now providing documents to apply for National Lottery Funding to move forward with their project.
Supporting Branches with Move On Accommodation
CRASH, alongside 14 Corporate Patrons and Supporters, has delivered a project for The Stepping Stones House, a second-stage move-on home run by Waltham Forest Churches Night Shelter (WFCNS). The house includes six en-suite bedrooms with acoustic privacy, a shared kitchen, communal areas, and a garden with an office for one-to-one support sessions.
Stepping Stones offers residents, many of whom are moving on from homelessness, a safe place to stay for six to twelve months while building independence. Features such as individual post boxes, electricity meters, and personal fridges allow residents to practice managing bills and catering, preparing them for independent living.
Designed by Cullinan Studio, the retrofit aims to meet EnerPHit standards, reducing energy demand by 87% through high-performance insulation, triple-glazed windows, mechanical ventilation, and renewable heating via an air source heat pump and solar panels.
This transformation was made possible through CRASH’s collaborative model, which provided professional expertise, materials, and grants worth over £161,000. Stepping Stones now stands as a model for combining environmental responsibility with life-changing support for people rebuilding their lives after homelessness.
You can see more on this video
How CRASH Can Help You
Long gone are the days of volunteering activities that simply involve painting a shed or picking up litter. Instead, CRASH provides an important outlet for professionals to donate their expertise on their volunteering days, ensuring their skills make a tangible and lasting impact on charitable projects. By contributing their knowledge and experience, construction professionals play a key role in transforming lives through better-built environments.
The impact of CRASH is clear, and with the continued support of the construction industry, more projects can be delivered to provide hope, dignity, and a better quality of life for homeless individuals and hospice patients alike.
Find out more about CRASH on their website
How to apply for help from CRASH
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/the-impact-of-crash-building-hope-through-construction/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Free money through easyfundraising01/09/2025 10:15:00
Unlock Unrestricted Funding for Your Organisation Through Everyday Online Shopping
Home Office reverts to 28-day move-on period for new refugees28/08/2025 16:15:00
Homeless Link and NACCOM have made a joint statement responding to the announcement yesterday that the Home Office has reverted to a 28-day move-on period for newly recognised refugees.
Funding available via Social Investment Business27/08/2025 14:20:00
Better Youth Spaces is a £30.5 million capital grants programme funded by the UK Government and administered by Social Investment Business. It provides grants of £5,000-£100,000 for small-scale capital projects including equipment, refurbishments, and other capital improvements to help youth organisations better support young people.
What’s next for Housing First: marginal gains or an end to homelessness?27/08/2025 11:10:00
Progress in Housing First appears to have stalled, but England should be more ambitious in scaling up the intervention nationally and following its philosophy to support all people experiencing homelessness, suggests Alex Smith, Homeless Link’s Housing First lead.
Funding available via the The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology - Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund22/08/2025 10:20:00
The government has identified digital inclusion as a key priority, with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) publishing the Digital Inclusion Action Plan – First Steps in February 2025.
Universal Credit: Automated Claimant Reviews20/08/2025 15:25:00
The DWP is introducing Automated Claimant Reviews which requires Universal Credit claimants to review, confirm, and if necessary, update their circumstances, to ensure that entitlement remains accurate.
Have your say on a reformed Decent Homes Standard12/08/2025 15:20:00
The Government is currently consulting on a reformed Decent Homes Standard for social and privately rented homes.
Using In-form to understand the relationship between health and homelessness12/08/2025 09:10:00
The data captured through In-Form, our case management solution, has the potential to contribute to research that will help us better understand what works to help people experiencing homelessness, and be integral to the evidence we need to influence change with national government.