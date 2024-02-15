In this report HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, HM Inspectorate of Probation and HM Inspectorate of Prisons focus on recruitment and retention in the agencies that we inspect: the police, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Probation and Youth Offending Services and the Prison Service.

We draw on evidence from inspection activity conducted by each of our individual inspectorates. We set out the findings from our work, as well as cross-cutting themes. We conclude by highlighting signs of progress as well as ongoing risks to the criminal justice system.

Get the report

Efficiency spotlight report: The impact of recruitment and retention on the criminal justice system