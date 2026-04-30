The impact of Russia’s intensifying attacks on civilians in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE

UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia’s intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, highlighting the mounting civilian toll and damage to infrastructure. Russia’s actions show a deliberate pattern rather than a temporary surge. The UK reiterates its unyielding resolve in support of Ukraine and its people.

Thank you, Mr Chair.

Over the last couple of weeks in this Council we have heard Russia make serious allegations and threats, accompanying those regrettably with language that has been both escalatory and offensive. Many of us condemned that conduct last week.

But we should also put the focus squarely back where it should be: on Russia’s conduct on the ground, in the brutal war of aggression it is waging against Ukraine. It is there that we see the reality of Moscow’s actions. And the past week has given us another clear reminder. Since we last met, Russia has fired over 1,400 drones and 49 missiles into Ukraine, killing 44 civilians and injuring at least 220 more. This includes a mass attack on 24 April in which Russia fired 619 drones and 47 missiles, and killed 10 civilians.

There is now a clear pattern of Russia launching such mass attacks with increasing regularity. Until mid‑March this year, Russia had launched only a small number of attacks of this scale had occurred during the entire war. Since then, several more have followed in quick succession. This points to a deliberate pattern, not an isolated surge. Yet at the same time Russia seeks to present itself as pursuing peace. Such a disconnect is inexplicable: the only logical conclusion is that Russia is not yet serious about coming to the table and negotiating peace.

The impact of this pattern of increasing violence is visible in towns and cities across Ukraine. In Dnipro, Russia’s prolonged missile and drone attacks have struck residential neighbourhoods, killing and injuring civilians, including children, and damaging apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure. In Odesa, Russia’s repeated strikes have hit large numbers of homes, particularly around the port area, injuring civilians and disrupting daily life in a city that has already endured sustained pressure throughout this war. These are major population centres, being routinely hit by Russian attacks that are taking a severe toll on civilian lives.

The humanitarian consequences of Russia’s conduct are both evident and avoidable. Last Friday, a Russian fibre optic drone hit a humanitarian vehicle operated by Strong Because Free – a local humanitarian group that receives support from the UK. The attack injured three humanitarian staff. This was not a military target; it was a humanitarian actor, which was part of a civilian effort to protect communities and save lives.

Mr Chair, it has become commonplace for Russia to denounce Ukraine’s legitimate efforts at self‑defence while continuing its own bombardment of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure – and to accuse others of partiality for stating these plain facts. Any loss of civilian life is deeply regrettable, wherever it occurs. But Russia’s inversion of the truth cannot obscure the fact that Moscow launched this illegal and unprovoked war against a sovereign neighbour. Russia could end it today - just as it chose to start it - by withdrawing its forces and agreeing to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine has repeatedly signalled its readiness to pursue such a ceasefire as a step towards a just and lasting peace.

In his address to the US Congress this week, His Majesty King Charles III called for “unyielding resolve” for the defence of “Ukraine and her most courageous people” in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace. The United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine as it defends its people. And we will continue to work with our partners to press Russia to finally engage meaningfully in negotiations to secure peace.

Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine