Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
The importance of dialogue even during crisis: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Neil Holland reiterates UK support for Ukraine, calls for Russia to agree an immediate ceasefire, and underlines the enduring value of the Forum for Security Cooperation for risk-reduction messaging (23 July 2025).
Thank you to Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Mr Roger, for his remarks. Madam Chair, dear Kaja, thank you also for your calm and professional stewardship of this Forum this Trimester.
As I have said before, our Ministers mandated the Forum to continue our politico-military dialogue even in times of crisis. That is why we used our weekly statements to reiterate our support for Ukraine. It is why we continued to call on Russia to agree an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and to return to abiding by the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. And it is why we supported Estonia’s three Security Dialogue topics to keep the focus on Russia’s war of aggression.
Madam Chair, our Ministers also mandated our Forum with risk-reduction. It is in this spirit that we have continued to use this Forum in good faith, including as a NATO Ally, to send and receive messaging. This includes voluntary briefs on above- and below-threshold military exercises, and asking questions to clarify our own understanding. We have done this, as a responsible State, to maintain dialogue in an appropriate and diplomatic manner. Because this is about our shared interests of reducing misunderstanding and preventing unintended escalation.
Let me conclude by thanking Spain as it leaves the FSC Troika, and to welcome France. The incoming Chair, Finland, can count on the UK’s full and continued support next Trimester – including in its prerogative as FSC Chair.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-importance-of-dialogue-even-during-crisis-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:31:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
UK sanctions notorious people-smuggling gangs and their enablers in global crackdown23/07/2025 14:10:00
Gang ring leaders, key intermediaries and suppliers of people-smuggling equipment have today [July 23] been hit with the first ever sanctions targeting irregular migration by the UK.
UK brings forward world’s first sanctions regime to smash the gangs responsible for irregular migration23/07/2025 10:25:00
Anyone complicit in facilitating people smuggling to the UK will be at risk of having their assets frozen and being banned from travelling to Britain, under new powers announced by the Foreign Secretary yesterday.
The UK is committed to achieving our shared goals for sustainable development: UK National statement at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development22/07/2025 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Lord Collins of Highbury, Minister for Africa and the UN, at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
UK hammers Putin's energy revenues with fresh sanctions22/07/2025 14:10:00
Fresh sanctions ramp up pressure on Russia’s critical oil industry and hit Putin’s creaking shadow fleet operation.
Joint statement on the Occupied Palestinian Territories22/07/2025 10:25:00
Joint statement on behalf of 26 international partners on the Occupied Palestinian Territories (21 July 2025).
The UK welcomes the Colombian Government's announcement of the Comprehensive Protection Programme: UK statement at the UN Security Council21/07/2025 14:10:00
Statement recently (18 July 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia.
Official visit from Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to the UK21/07/2025 10:25:00
During the visit, a United Kingdom-Paraguay Friendship Charter was signed between both nations (18 July 2025).
UK sanctions Russian spies at the heart of Putin’s malicious regime18/07/2025 11:05:00
The UK has exposed Russian spies responsible for spreading chaos and disorder on Putin's orders.