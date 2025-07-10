Association for Project Management
|Printable version
The importance of Projecting for the Future
The role and value of project management in addressing energy and environmental challenges is evolving to enable ‘projectors’ to contribute and influence societal and economic benefit, attendees at a recent panel discussion heard.
Leading academics, former government ministers and expert practitioners were among the speakers at Projecting for the Future: Continuing the Conversation; an event delivered in partnership with Association for Project Management (APM) and Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS) on Thursday 3 July.
The value of ‘projector’ is one of the most important factor for the future of the project profession, it was claimed during the discussion, which built on points contained in the new APM research report, Projecting for the Future: Harmonising Energy and Environment.
The expert panel featured Andy Murray, from the Major Projects Association, Anne Marie Purcell, from Transport for Greater Manchester, APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE, and Huw Merriman, Former Minister of State for Transport. They addressed some of the research recommendations, including the profession’s ownership of the ‘projector’ role and the need for project managers to be represented at C-suite level.
The report states: “The great projectors of the first industrial revolution, such as Thomas Brassey and Isambard Kingdom Brunel, typically promoted their own projects exactly as Defoe would have expected and achieved both private gain and enormous public benefit. However, stakeholders are now much more complex.”
It goes on to recommend that the project profession should “evaluate the profession’s ownership of the role of ‘projector’, which could allow us to articulate the historical contribution of projects to social and economic development and more clearly articulate the profession’s contribution to achieving future societal aspirations.”
Executive Director of the Major Projects Association, Andy Murray opened the discussion: “I really like the themes emerging in this report, particularly around the question of the role of the profession.”
Continuing from the report’s recommendation of the role of ‘projector’, Anne Marie Purcell, from Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “We have a wealth of warriors in the project management community, but we are not given the space to be the projectors and the CEOs. We just need to be given the space to step up.”
Other distinguished speakers included Huw Merriman, Former Minister of State for Transport, and APM’s Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE.
Professor Boddison said: “As we enter the third cycle of reflection, this research reimagines project management as a strategic force, redefining its role, advancing leadership and embedding sustainability and diversity to meet the demands of a changing world. It is vital ‘projectors’ of the project profession are given a platform to influence.”
The event concluded with a reflection on how it exemplified one of the key recommendations: the importance of collaborating between APM, organisations such as the Major Projects Association, and universities that offer project leadership programmes, including Alliance Manchester Business School.
Download Projecting for the Future: Harmonising Energy and Environment
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/the-importance-of-projecting-for-the-future/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Highlights from European Academy of Management 202508/07/2025 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) attended the 2025 European Academy of Management (EURAM) Conference in Florence, Italy.
How to strengthen the link between the built environment and the project management community survey03/07/2025 13:20:00
This current survey is being conducted by the APM Built Environment Interest Network (BE IN), a vibrant community that promotes knowledge sharing and thought leadership in the built environment sector.
Congratulations to the winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards 202502/07/2025 10:20:00
The winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards have been announced following a ceremony taking place at the Volunteers’ Development Forum in Staffordshire on 26th June.
A ‘traditional’ Risk Manager’s adventures in the world of Agile26/06/2025 13:20:00
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome Claire Mills to speak at the event at BAWA on 17 June 2025. Claire is Group Project and Programme Risk Manager for QinetiQ, and the SWWE RN Corporate Liaison Lead.
APPG for Project Delivery - Opportunities for APM Corporate Partners to get involved and have their say24/06/2025 16:20:00
As part of a series of webinars for APM corporate partners and affiliates, Andrew Baldwin, APM’s Head of Policy and Public Affairs, hosted a session focusing on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery which launched in February.
Honouring military-grade project management this Armed Forces Week24/06/2025 10:20:00
Projects, programmes and portfolios are essential to the armed forces.
APM's response to UK 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy23/06/2025 16:30:00
The UK Government has published a new 10-year strategy that sets out its long-term plan for economic, housing and social infrastructure to drive growth.
King’s Honours for those in the project profession17/06/2025 16:20:00
The project profession is well represented in the King’s Birthday Honours List – the annual list of people being recognised by the British Monarch for their achievements or service to the country.
APM Fellow Gareth Stapleton awarded the honour of OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours17/06/2025 10:20:00
APM Fellow Gareth Stapleton has been awarded the honour of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours, for his services to architecture, project and construction management – an honour that reflects his national and international impact.