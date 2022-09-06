Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
The importance of the first week back at school – a guide for attendance officers
In ‘The Big Ask’, the largest ever survey of children in England, which I launched last year, children were clear that they like school, and that getting a good education is really important to them. Vulnerable children, such as those with SEND or those with a social worker were even more likely than their peers to say education was important to their future plans.
However, the reality is that attendance is a problem for schools, parents and children that has only gotten worse since the pandemic. In Autumn 2021, 1.7 million children were persistently absent from school – pupils missed 6.9% of their sessions on average and 1.6% of their sessions for unauthorised reasons. That is why I launched my campaign to investigate the problem of persistent absence and have published new research and insights, alongside a plan for change.
Over the summer I published ground-breaking new analysis of attendance data from three multi-academy trusts – the fourth in a series of publications on attendance from my office. The data confirmed my theory that if a child attends every day for the first week of the school term that is a strong indicator that they will go on to attend school regularly throughout the term. For example, children who had an unauthorised absence on any day during the first week of term had an average term-level unauthorised absence rate of 25% compared to an unauthorised absence rate of 2% for pupils who didn’t miss any sessions in the first week.
I am hoping that every child is ready and raring to go from their first day back but I know that some children will struggle. It’s no secret that I want every single child in school on the first day back in September and now its crunch time – the results day for all those that are dedicated to ensuring children are regularly attending school.
So, we must intervene quickly during the first week to spot the children who might be at risk of falling persistently absent, to listen to them about the reasons for their absence, and to get them any support they need to feel confident in school.
I know that there will be lots of things going on in the first few days of the term but there is nothing more important than making sure the children that should be in school, are in school.
This is why I have launched my how-to guide for attendance officers. This highlights attendance trends to look out for and how to intervene effectively if you suspect a child is at risk of becoming persistently absent or falling out of education altogether. Please do use my back into school pages if you need any additional resources.
Good luck for the rest of the term!
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/09/06/the-importance-of-the-first-week-back-at-school-a-guide-for-attendance-officers/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Back into School06/09/2022 09:20:00
Firstly, a huge hello and welcome back to children across the country who are returning to school this week!
Family Review: Family Profiles05/09/2022 12:20:00
As part of our work on the Family Review, we asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.
Children’s Commissioner for England launches preliminary findings of The Family Review at Policy Exchange02/09/2022 15:20:00
Children’s Commissioner for England launches preliminary findings of The Family Review at Policy Exchange (01 September 2022).
The Children’s Commissioner’s Pillars: Family02/09/2022 09:20:00
Family was a key theme in The Big Ask – the largest ever survey of children – and 8 in 10 children told us that they were happy with their family life. But for those who weren’t, they were far more likely to be unhappy overall.
Publishing our first set of Family Profiles31/08/2022 13:15:00
Tomorrow, we will be publishing Part I of our independent Family Review – a review into contemporary family life in the UK.
Children with special educational needs and employment30/08/2022 09:20:00
There are almost a million and a half children of all ages in the school system who are recorded as having special educational needs or with disabilities.
Thank you for contributing your family profiles to the Family Review26/08/2022 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner has been asked by Government to undertake an independent review into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life.
What children say about jobs25/08/2022 09:10:00
One thing that bowled me over in The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children that I conducted last year, was how ambitious this generation of children are.
Helping care leavers find their place in the world of work24/08/2022 13:05:00
My role as Children’s Commissioner means that I have a particular responsibility for looked after children as they grow up within the children’s social care system. Corporate parenthood means that we are all collectively responsible for giving these children the best start in life, as we would the children in our own lives and families.