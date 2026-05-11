Chatham House
|Printable version
The Iran war has left Gaza neglected
EXPERT COMMENT
With the world distracted by the Iran war, the situation is worsening in Gaza, where neither Israel nor Hamas are under pressure to make progress on the ceasefire plan.
In the shadow of the Iran war, the Gaza ceasefire has ceased to be a priority for international or regional actors, even while Palestine remains inextricably linked to other conflicts in the region. Meanwhile, with the world looking elsewhere, humanitarian conditions in Gaza are deteriorating, the room for political pathways is narrowing and supposedly temporary borders and security measures are at risk of becoming entrenched.
It was always likely to be difficult to move from the initial ceasefire to the second phase of US president Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, given that it contains two of the biggest sticking points: the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of the Israeli army. But the Iran war, and the subsequent lack of external pressure on either Hamas or Israel, has given both parties time to double-down on their positions and cement the status quo, with dangerous consequences.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/05/iran-war-has-left-gaza-neglected
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Killing of development leader exposes insecurity in government-controlled Yemen11/05/2026 11:10:00
Recent assassinations in Aden are likely to undermine confidence in the Yemeni government’s ability to maintain security for its civilians as well as international organizations and aid workers.
China will benefit from the Iran war, regardless of any deal between Trump and Tehran07/05/2026 13:20:00
China will not displace the US as regional security guarantor, but it could play an important role building a new regional order, as Gulf states rethink their security strategies.
Germany rearms – but can it lead? Europe’s hesitant superpower in waiting05/05/2026 11:25:00
Germany is ready to rearm, but faces many political challenges to achieve strategic leadership.
Mali attacks show security cannot be delivered by military means alone01/05/2026 12:20:00
The latest attacks, following months of JNIM raids on Mali’s vital fuel supplies, show the need for negotiation at a regional, national and local level.
AI export controls are not the best bargaining chip30/04/2026 15:25:00
US export controls on chips and hardware alone will not prevent China from further developing advanced AI.
Political deadlock has left Iraq’s Kurdistan Region dangerously exposed amid Iran war30/04/2026 12:20:00
The stalemate over government formation is affecting the semi-autonomous region’s ability to deal with the fallout of the Iran war – and eroding its autonomy.
Norway can teach the UK about energy security – but the lesson is not more North Sea drilling28/04/2026 12:20:00
The US-Israel attacks on Iran have triggered a global energy supply shock more severe than those of 1973, 1979 and 2022 put together, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.
The Strait of Hormuz energy crisis shows the EU’s carbon pricing is the right approach27/04/2026 13:20:00
The current crisis shows that Europe must transition to renewables to reduce its dependency on volatile fossil fuels. This week’s AccelerateEU plan rightly reaffirms that goal.