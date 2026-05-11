The Iran war has left Gaza neglected

EXPERT COMMENT

With the world distracted by the Iran war, the situation is worsening in Gaza, where neither Israel nor Hamas are under pressure to make progress on the ceasefire plan.

In the shadow of the Iran war, the Gaza ceasefire has ceased to be a priority for international or regional actors, even while Palestine remains inextricably linked to other conflicts in the region. Meanwhile, with the world looking elsewhere, humanitarian conditions in Gaza are deteriorating, the room for political pathways is narrowing and supposedly temporary borders and security measures are at risk of becoming entrenched.

It was always likely to be difficult to move from the initial ceasefire to the second phase of US president Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, given that it contains two of the biggest sticking points: the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of the Israeli army. But the Iran war, and the subsequent lack of external pressure on either Hamas or Israel, has given both parties time to double-down on their positions and cement the status quo, with dangerous consequences.

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