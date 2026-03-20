The Iran war should boost security cooperation by US Pacific allies like Japan, the Philippines and South Korea

EXPERT COMMENT

The war is fuelling worries about US commitment to its Pacific partners. The ‘triangle’ of US-aligned countries must use the moment to strengthen their mutual defence.

The US war with Iran is shaking up security in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier this month, it was reported that the US had begun pulling THAAD and Patriot missile-defence systems from South Korea to boost its defences in the Middle East – even as North Korea continued cruise missile tests.

The Pentagon also redirected around 2500 marines and an amphibious warship from Japan to the Arabian Sea – at a time when Tokyo’s relations with Beijing are under significant strain.

Such moves raise questions in the wider region about the US’s reliability as a security partner. For decades, the US invested time, money, and troops to develop a strong web of security relationships across East Asia that countries have come to rely on – particularly Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. As President Donald Trump wages war in the Middle East, that carefully constructed Pacific web is overshadowed by significant uncertainty. US allies in the region should meet this new security environment by boosting their interoperability.

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