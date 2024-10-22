Chatham House
|Printable version
The killing of Yahya Sinwar won’t change the course of the Gaza war
EXPERT COMMENT
Israel has larger ambitions for Gaza beyond the Hamas leader’s death and the armed group is still asserting its influence despite its degradation.
After a year of being hunted as one of the most wanted men in the Middle East, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces on 17 October, in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Hailing from Khan Younis refugee camp, Sinwar was imprisoned in Israel in 1989 for the abduction and killing of two Israeli soldiers. He was freed alongside 1,000 other prisoners during a major 2011 exchange, gradually building a notorious reputation as an intelligent and ruthless political figure.
As Hamas’ Gaza chief since 2017, Sinwar oversaw the consolidation of the movement’s authoritarian rule in the Strip and co-directed its military confrontations with Israel. He is regarded as a chief architect of Hamas’ deadly assault of 7 October, which killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, in southern communities.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/10/killing-yahya-sinwar-wont-change-course-gaza-war
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Egypt’s purchase of a Chinese fighter jet is a reminder Cold War tactics are back in the Middle East22/10/2024 09:20:00
The Egyptian army is a formidable force lacking air superiority capabilities to match its size and ambitions. China understood this predicament and offered to help.
Moldova and Georgia face crucial elections – and diverging paths18/10/2024 12:20:00
The two countries face unusually consequential elections where their populations must choose between moving unambiguously towards the West – or towards closer ties with Russia.
The US election could create the need for a G7 alternative – without American representation17/10/2024 12:20:00
Traditional allies of the US need to find a way to work together on some global policy issues even when the US itself is not engaged. A ‘G6 plus’ group could provide an answer.
China’s economic policy pendulum has swung towards stimulus – but keep expectations low15/10/2024 12:20:00
Beijing historically swings between stimulus and frugality. But Xi Jinping’s ambition for self-reliance will constrain any new efforts to boost the economy.
The UK must focus on how the Chagos decision is implemented to gain its benefits and minimize risks14/10/2024 13:10:00
The UK decision was welcomed by India and the US, and shows a capacity for fresh thinking. But the transfer of sovereignty must be handled carefully.
How modular renewables can reduce the costs of relying on carbon capture14/10/2024 09:20:00
COP29 must raise countries’ ambitions to deploy vastly more low-cost modular renewable technologies to help meet the tripling of renewables target set at COP28 and reduce our reliance on expensive carbon capture systems.
What the US election means for trade policy11/10/2024 16:10:00
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be more different when it comes to trade, despite a changed economic landscape.
Why the US–India relationship needs a healthy dose of realism11/10/2024 13:10:00
While the US–India relationship will continue to deepen whoever wins the US election, the two countries must become more realistic about its limits.