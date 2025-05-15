Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King and Queen celebrate art and conservation at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild'
The King and Queen, as Joint Presidents, have attended the Elephant Family’s ‘Wonders of the Wild’ event at Kew Gardens, to celebrate art and conservation.
Hosted at Kew Gardens in London, the ‘Wonders of the Wild’ event celebrates the work of Elephant Family and is the conclusion of the ‘Big Egg Hunt’; a public art trail which brought together leading artists and designers to create more than 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London as part of a free public art trail.
The Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts on the ground to tackle the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife and the communities that live alongside it. Established by Her Majesty’s brother Mark Shand in 2002, since then, the charity has helped to deliver pioneering projects to protect wildlife, restore habitats and promote coexistence between people and animals. The charity is now part of the British Asian Trust.
Featuring over 120 large-scale Egg Sculptures across 30 locations throughout London, The Big Egg Hunt 2025 was a public art campaign that delighted art enthusiasts and families across London while raising awareness and funds for Asian wildlife conservation. One of the eggs the ‘Green Man Dumpty Humpty Egg’ created by Royal Drawing School alumna, Alice Shirely, was placed outside The King’s Gallery and Her Majesty met the artist and viewed the egg last month.
The Queen visits the ‘Green Man Dumpty Humpty Egg’ outside The King's Gallery in April.
During the event, Their Majesties walked down an avenue lined with over 30 egg sculptures that formed part of the ‘Big Egg Hunt’ meeting some of the artists next to their eggs including Instagram creator, Sophie Tea, longstanding Elephant Family supporter, Simon Emery, and Patricia Mitchell whose egg was voted as one of the most popular on the Trail.
Arriving at the Temperate House, The King and Queen met some of the charity’s supporters, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Gok Wan, who performed later in the evening, and eight-year old Matilde Rodrigues who was one of the first people to complete the art trail by collecting all 123 eggs (via the specially designed Elephant Family app).
The King and Queen presented the Mark Shand Award and the Tara Award, named after an elephant, befriended by Her Majesty's brother.
The Mark Shand Award, named in honour of the late founder of Elephant Family, pays homage to the enduring legacy of Mark Shand. It acknowledges those who embody his visionary spirit and dedication to protecting wildlife.
The Tara Award, inspired by the sacred bond between elephants and humans, recognises extraordinary achievements in storytelling and advocacy for coexistence.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-05-14/the-king-and-queen-attend-wonders-of-the-wild
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm15/05/2025 10:25:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.
The King has shared an Easter message to all who celebrate.17/04/2025 09:15:00
One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst16/04/2025 14:20:00
On behalf of His Majesty The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Race Against Dementia research laboratory03/04/2025 10:20:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited a dementia research laboratory in Edinburgh which was founded by charity Race Against Dementia.
The Queen marks 21 years of SafeLives03/04/2025 09:20:00
The Queen, Patron of SafeLives, was presented with The Starfish Award in recognition of her support for survivors and her work to break the silence around domestic abuse.
The Queen, joined by The King, hosts a reception to mark the launch of The Queen's Reading Room Medal26/03/2025 14:25:00
At Clarence House, The Queen was joined by The King, The Duchess of Gloucester, a range of renowned authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the ongoing work of The Queen’s Reading Room and its mission to encourage more people to read.
State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy announced19/03/2025 10:20:00
Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy – incorporating Rome and Ravenna – from 7th – 10th April 2025.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits The Queen's Own Yeomanry in Cumbria05/03/2025 11:20:00
The Duchess has visited troops of The Queen's Own Yeomanry at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria, where she watched a training exercise.
Celebrating Muslim Women at Darjeeling Express27/02/2025 11:10:00
In the week marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for millions of Muslims across the globe, The King and Queen celebrated the creativity and contribution of Muslim women during an event at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in central London.