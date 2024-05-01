The King and Queen spend time with patients at UCH Macmillan Cancer Centre

Marking His Majesty's return to public duties, The King and Queen have visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where they spent time with patients and their families.

At the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, The King and Queen met clinicians to hear about their use of innovative technology at UCLH, including CT scanners which are being used to help with the early detection of cancer.

The University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre welcomed its first patients in April 2012. The centre provides facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of cancer and non-cancer conditions, whilst also supporting patients and their families.

In 1997, as Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King become Patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides a wide range of support to people living with cancer and promotes better cancer care.

The visit also marked His Majesty's first day as the new Patron of Cancer Research UK, a position previously held by The late Queen. The King met Cancer Research UK’s Chief Clinician, Professor Charlie Swanton, who has led on a project called TRACERx.

A collaboration with 250 researchers and clinicians based at 19 centres across the UK, TRACERx is the single biggest investment in lung cancer research by Cancer Research UK and aims to investigate how lung cancer evolves over time and why treatments sometimes stop working.

The King and Queen later spent time with patients receiving cancer treatment, as well as their families.