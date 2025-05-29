The King and Queen visit Canada

On 26th and 27th May, The King and Queen were in Canada for an official visit to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to deliver the Speech from the Throne and formally open the 45th Parliament. This marks His Majesty's first Canadian visit as Sovereign.

Monday 26th May

On arrival in Canada, The King and Queen were warmly welcomed by key dignitaries, as well as school groups from Ontario and Quebec.

The King and Queen then moved to Lansdowne Park for a community gathering, allowing Their Majesties to meet and exchange with Canadian individuals and organizations showcasing Canada's identity and diversity in a relaxed, friendly and celebratory atmosphere, both outdoors and indoors.

Local Canadians were also invited to join Their Majesties and visit local vendors and artisans, enjoy lively artistic performances from dances to music and cheer for the young hockey players on the street hockey rink!

Later, in the grounds of Rideau Hall, The King and Queen planted a commemorative Blue-Beech tree.

Rideau Hall is the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, and the Canadian home of the Monarch when in country. Originally built in 1838 and acquired by the Canadian government in 1868, it remains a national historic site and ceremonial focal point for Canadian state affairs.

The planting of commemorative trees has become a Canadian tradition, symbolizing friendship and cooperation between nations. Dating back to the early 1900s, tree plantings at Rideau Hall commemorate visits by members of the Royal Family, Heads of State, and other dignitaries. This will be the fifth tree planted at Rideau Hall by His Majesty and the second planted by Their Majesties together.

The King and Queen, as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, plant a tree at Rideau Hall in 2009.

Following this, The King held audiences with the Governor General, Mary Simon, and the Prime Minister, Mark Carney.

Later, The Queen was sworn in as a member of the Privy Council for Canada, a group comprised of cabinet ministers, former cabinet ministers and other prominent Canadians appointed to advise The King on issues of importance to the country. His Majesty was a member of the council, prior to his Accession, as was the late Prince Philip.

The King also held audiences with the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) President, Natan Obed; Assembly of First Nations National Chief, Cindy Woodhouse; and Metis National Council President, Victoria Pruden.

Tuesday 27th March

On Tuesday, The King, as Head of State, opened Canada's 45th Parliament. The last time Canadian Parliament was officially opened by a Sovereign was in 1957 by Queen Elizabeth II.

The horse-drawn State Landau carried Their Majesties to the Senate of Canada Building. The landau was accompanied by 28 horses - 14 before and 14 after - processing down Wellington Street.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mrs. Fox Carney greeted Their Majesties upon arrival at the Senate building.

At the Senate, The King and Queen received the Royal Salute from the 100-person Guard of Honour from the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment.

Once inside, His Majesty delivered the Speech from the Throne, which introduces the Government’s agenda and priorities and formally opens the first session of the 45th Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth II read the Speech from the Throne in the Senate of Canada on two occasions (1957 and 1977). In 1957, it was the first time any Queen or King of Canada opened a session of Canada’s Parliament.

Following the State Opening of Parliament, Their Majesties paid their respects at the National War Memorial of Ottawa.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier lies in front of the Memorial and contains the remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier who had been buried near Vimy Ridge in France — the site of a famous Canadian victory in the First World War. 2025 commemorates the 25th anniversary of the repatriation of the Unknown Soldier.

The King, accompanied by wreath bearer Sergeant Wendy Jocko, placed a wreath on the Tomb, while Her Majesty placed a bouquet of flowers.

The National War Memorial is often visited as part of Royal visits to the country.

The late Queen, when she was Princess Elizabeth, and The late Duke of Edinburgh place a wreath at the foot of the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada, in 1951.