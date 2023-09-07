Buckingham Palace
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France
The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023.
The visit will celebrate the United Kingdom’s relationship with France, marking our shared histories, culture and values.
Themes and Programme Details
The State Visit will highlight the strength of the U.K.’s bilateral relationship with France, demonstrating the many ways the two countries are working together, whether that be to promote and protect biodiversity, combat climate change, strengthen security and defence ties in response to the conflict in Ukraine or recognise outstanding literary achievement. Their Majesties’ visit will also include engagements highlighting sustainability and the power of community – key themes of importance to the citizens of both our nations.
The State Visit Programme
Their Majesties will travel to France on Wednesday 20th September and depart on Friday 22nd, undertaking engagements in Paris and Bordeaux. Highlights of their French programme will include:
In Paris:
- The King and Queen will join President and Mrs. Macron for a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe, marking the shared sacrifices of the past and an enduring legacy of cooperation.
- His Majesty will have a bilateral meeting with President Macron at the Elysée Palace.
- Their Majesties will be guests of honour at a State Banquet hosted at the Palace of Versailles by President and Mrs. Macron.
- Their Majesties will meet community sports groups and well-known sports stars, to show the benefits sport can bring, particularly to young people, as France hosts the Rugby World Cup.
- The King will address Senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate.
- The Queen, together with Mrs. Macron, will launch a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.
- His Majesty and President Macron will attend a sustainability reception for British and French business leaders, to hear more about their plans to invest to protect biodiversity and combat climate change.
In Bordeaux:
- His Majesty will meet emergency workers and communities affected by the 2022 Bordeaux wildfires, at the Forêt Experimentale, a site designed to monitor the responses of urban forests to climate change.
- Their Majesties will meet U.K. and French military personnel to hear more about how the two nations are collaborating on defence.
- The King and Queen will attend a GREAT campaign event in Bordeaux, which will showcase British and French businesses and will provide an opportunity for Their Majesties to meet members of the French and British communities in the city.
- The Royal couple will tour an organic vineyard, which has pioneered a sustainable approach to wine making.
