Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King and The Queen Consort mark Holocaust Memorial Day
The King and The Queen Consort held an Audience at Buckingham Palace this morning to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, on the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Their Majesties received two survivors of genocide, and representatives of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, to hear about their experiences and the ongoing work to ensure the lessons of the past are not forgotten.
Holocaust Memorial Day commemorates the lives of the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of others killed under Nazi persecution and during subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. The King and The Queen Consort bore witness to the testimonies of Dr Martin Stern, who was taken to a Nazi concentration camp at five years old, and Amouna Adam, who grew up as a member of the persecuted Fur tribe and is a survivor of the genocide in Darfur, the 20th anniversary of which is observed this year.
At the conclusion of today’s Audience, The King and The Queen Consort joined Martin and Amouna in lighting a candle in remembrance of victims of genocide. This afternoon at 4pm, candles will be lit in windows across the United Kingdom to ‘Light The Darkness’, in a national moment of commemoration and solidarity.
His Majesty also sent a message to mark the day:
As Prince of Wales, The King became Patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in 2017.
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) promotes and supports Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD). HMD has taken place in the UK since 2001, with a UK event and over 10,000 local activities taking place on or around the 27th January each year. Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past, honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition, and take action to create a safer future. The HMDT works in partnership with many organisations to ensure the life stories of survivors are shared with hundreds of thousands of people.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-and-queen-consort-mark-holocaust-memorial-day
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
6ft From the Spotlight wins the inaugural Earl of Wessex Award26/01/2023 10:20:00
As Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, The Earl of Wessex presented the first ‘Earl of Wessex’ Award to Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight.
The Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton18/01/2023 16:15:00
The Princess of Wales has visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.
The Prince of Wales visits Together as One (Aik Saath)17/01/2023 15:20:00
Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) is a Slough-based charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change in the community
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Merseyside13/01/2023 16:15:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent they day in Merseyside, meeting individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services in the county.
The Duchess of Gloucester visits Turn2Us in Dagenham13/01/2023 15:25:00
As Patron of Turn2Us, The Duchess of Gloucester visited the charity in Dagenham to find out more about their work in the Borough.
The Princess Royal visits Cyprus12/01/2023 14:20:00
The Princess Royal has been in Cyprus meeting British Forces Personnel and their families.
A statement from Buckingham Palace and Ngozi Fulani, Founder of Sistah Space19/12/2022 12:25:00
A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.
The King celebrates the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community07/12/2022 16:10:00
The King has joined a special event at Central Hall Westminster to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Business in the Community (BITC).