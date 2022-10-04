Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King and The Queen Consort visit Dunfermline and Edinburgh
Their Majesties celebrated Dunfermline’s new City status, and met members of Scotland’s South Asian communities to thank them for their contribution to national life during their first visit to Scotland since the end of Royal Mourning.
Dunfermline
Their Majesties' visit formally mark the conferral of City status on Dunfermline to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In his speech at the ceremony, The King spoke of this history and significance of the city, its strong community spirit and the conferral paying a fitting tribute to the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.
It is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future.
Dunfermline’s bid for city status was based on its heritage and its historic status as an ancient seat of royal power but it is also one of the fastest growing towns in Europe.
Dunfermline was established as the new seat of power in 1057 by King Malcolm III, who married Margaret of Wessex. It was Margaret of Wessex who brought the Benedictine monks to Scotland and introduced cultural innovations from the Courts of Europe. As Scotland’s only female Saint, she drew pilgrims from all over, leading to the building of Dunfermline Abbey, the burial site of Kings and Queens, including King Robert the Bruce, and this year celebrating its 950th anniversary.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II previously visited the Abbey to mark its 900th anniversary.
After the official ceremony, The King and The Queen Consort took a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, to mark its 950th anniversary.
Edinburgh
In Edinburgh, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The King and The Queen Consort joined a reception in the Great Gallery where they met guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK to recognise the contribution that these communities have made to the National Health Service, Arts, Media, Education, Business and the Armed Forces.
The King has been involved with British Asian communities for many years through his work with The British Asian Trust, which he founded in 2007 with a group of British Asian business leaders, to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice and support disadvantaged communities in South Asia.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-and-queen-consort-visit-dunfermline-and-edinburgh
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The State Funeral and Committal Service for Her Majesty The Queen15/09/2022 15:15:00
His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.
Order of Service for the Reception of the Coffin at the Lying-in-State for Her Majesty The Queen14/09/2022 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort visit Northern Ireland14/09/2022 09:10:00
The King and The Queen Consort visited Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties’ programme of visits across the regions.
The King and The Queen Consort visit Scotland13/09/2022 09:15:00
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Their Majesties were welcomed by a Guard of Honour, formed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty The Queen12/09/2022 11:05:00
Read the Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
Members of The Royal Family will attend the Commonwealth Games25/07/2022 14:10:00
Members of the Royal Family will attend Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games, between Thursday 28th July and Monday 8th August 2022.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit The Republic of Cyprus21/06/2022 13:20:00
Throughout their visit, The Earl and Countess of Wessex celebrated the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow members of the Commonwealth. Their Royal Highnesses will also show their support for British Forces based on the island.
Updates on Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend09/05/2022 14:10:00
It’s a month to go until the culmination of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events which will be marked with a special four day UK bank holiday weekend of celebration from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.