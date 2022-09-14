The King and The Queen Consort visit Northern Ireland

The King and The Queen Consort visited Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties’ programme of visits across the regions.

Their Majesties were welcomed by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and the Chief Executive of Belfast City Airport, before travelling to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements.

te His Majesty held a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and and met with representatives from political parties. Their Majesties also received a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of The Northern Ireland Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland and The King replied:

In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes. Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard. - His Majesty The King

The King and The Queen Consort met people drawn from a diverse range of Northern Ireland life at a reception at Hillsborough Castle.