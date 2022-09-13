Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King and The Queen Consort visit Scotland
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Their Majesties were welcomed by a Guard of Honour, formed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.
As is tradition, on arrival in Edinburgh the ‘Ceremony of the Keys’ took place.
The King was welcomed to His Majesty’s ‘ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, before symbolically receiving the Keys of the City of Edinburgh.
The King, with The Princess Royal, The Duke of York, The Earl of Wessex and Sir Tim Laurence then walked behind Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin as it Processed to St Giles’ Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s life.
The Queen Consort and The Countess of Wessex travelled by car.
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The King then received the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.
Their Majesties then travelled to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.
On arrival The King and The Queen Consort met the First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party; Leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Leader of the Scottish Labour Party; Leader of the Scottish Greens; and the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
In the Chamber, Their Majesties heard the Motion of Condolence and The King replied:
I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother. Through all the years of her reign, The Queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land, and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home. - His Majesty The King
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-and-queen-consort-visit-scotland
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty The Queen12/09/2022 11:05:00
Read the Order of Service for a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh
Members of The Royal Family will attend the Commonwealth Games25/07/2022 14:10:00
Members of the Royal Family will attend Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games, between Thursday 28th July and Monday 8th August 2022.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit The Republic of Cyprus21/06/2022 13:20:00
Throughout their visit, The Earl and Countess of Wessex celebrated the ties of friendship between the United Kingdom and Cyprus, as fellow members of the Commonwealth. Their Royal Highnesses will also show their support for British Forces based on the island.
Updates on Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend09/05/2022 14:10:00
It’s a month to go until the culmination of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events which will be marked with a special four day UK bank holiday weekend of celebration from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.
Gold State Coach to lead the Platinum Jubilee Pageant09/05/2022 09:20:00
The Gold State Coach will appear as part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday 5 June, 2022. It has been a splendid and beloved sight at royal coronations, jubilees, and events since it was built in 1762.
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada12/04/2022 14:10:00
To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Canada in May 2022.
Commonwealth Day 202214/03/2022 12:15:00
Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Caribbean25/02/2022 13:38:00
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake official visits to the Realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.