The King and The Queen Consort visit Scotland

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Their Majesties were welcomed by a Guard of Honour, formed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

As is tradition, on arrival in Edinburgh the ‘Ceremony of the Keys’ took place.

The King was welcomed to His Majesty’s ‘ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, before symbolically receiving the Keys of the City of Edinburgh.

The King, with The Princess Royal, The Duke of York, The Earl of Wessex and Sir Tim Laurence then walked behind Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin as it Processed to St Giles’ Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s life.

The Queen Consort and The Countess of Wessex travelled by car.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The King then received the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Their Majesties then travelled to the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

On arrival The King and The Queen Consort met the First Minister and Leader of the Scottish National Party; Leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party; Leader of the Scottish Labour Party; Leader of the Scottish Greens; and the Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

In the Chamber, Their Majesties heard the Motion of Condolence and The King replied: