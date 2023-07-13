Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King celebrates 40 years of PWCF
As Prince of Wales, The King founded the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) to support and build sustainable communities through a wide range of good causes.
In the Gardens of Clarence House, The King met representatives of some of the hundreds of charities and organisations that have benefitted from the support of The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) over the past forty years.
Founded in 1979 by The King, when he was Prince of Wales, PWCF has a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities. Over the last 20 years, PWCF has awarded over £70m in grants to a wide range of good causes across its funding themes: Environment, Countryside, Social Inclusion, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage & Conservation and Education.
At the Reception, the Fund announced a new initiative, the Coronation Food Project, which aims to reduce food waste by ensuring that produce that would otherwise have gone to landfills, is redistributed to those in need through partner charities and organisations. The work will build on previous projects by the Fund, which included funding to purchase and distribute 800 fridges and freezers to food banks and community centres across the UK.
Highlighting the Fund’s commitment to social inclusion, The King met representatives from BIGKID Foundation, which works to tackle youth violence in London and to empower young people to fulfil their potential through community engagement, leadership and mentoring programmes.
PWCF has long supported the Arts, and The King met a beneficiary of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, an organisation supported by the Fund, which encourages the training and education of talented and aspiring craftspeople, helping to sustain vital skills in traditional and contemporary crafts.
The King also saw art created by the creative beneficiaries of Arts Together, a charity that works to counter loneliness and improve the quality of life of older people through artistic projects.
Much of the work of PWCF is focused on building sustainable communities and protecting the natural world, and The King had the opportunity to meet volunteers from the Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, the Soil Association, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Fauna & Flora International, and The Prince’s Countryside Fund, all of which have been supported by the Fund.
In the last year alone, PWCF has supported over 100 smaller charities through a small grants programme and awarded over £1.95 million to seven strategic partners, (Plantlife International, Practical Action, The Wildlife Trusts, Age Scotland, Carers Trust, BIGKID Foundation and Omega) in support of their important work in the areas of environmental sustainability and social inclusion.
Most recently, PWCF created a one-million-pound Fund to support the Felix Project and other food charities across the UK, providing them with white goods such as fridges and freezers.
Much of the provision of grants by PWCF has been enabled by the Fund’s partner, Waitrose, through sales of the supermarket’s Duchy Organic line – established by His Majesty when Prince of Wales.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-07-12/the-king-celebrates-40-years-of-pwcf
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Queen celebrates the 15th anniversary of First Stor12/07/2023 16:10:00
First Story was founded in 2008 to provide opportunities for under-represented young people to participate in enriching creative writing activities. Her Majesty became Patron of the charity in 2011.
The Royal Family marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS05/07/2023 16:10:00
Members of the Royal Family have marked the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service with a series of events to thank NHS staff past and present.
Music at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh04/07/2023 14:10:00
Five new pieces of music, including one composed in Gaelic, have been commissioned by His Majesty The King for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday 5th July 2023, in celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.
The King unveils the Astra Carta seal at a Space Sustainability Reception at Buckingham Palace29/06/2023 11:10:00
His Majesty The King has welcomed astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists at a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.
The King marks London Climate Action Week29/06/2023 10:15:00
To mark London Climate Action Week, His Majesty The King attended the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall to hear about what more can be done to transition to a sustainable future.
The King hosts recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace28/06/2023 14:10:00
Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The King welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace.
The Queen is appointed to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle19/06/2023 10:25:00
The King has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.
The Princess of Wales meets health visitors taking part in a study funded by Centre for Early Childhood16/06/2023 15:25:00
In Nuneaton, The Princess of Wales has met health visitors taking part in a new field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.