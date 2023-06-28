The King hosts recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace

Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The King welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace.

During the reception, His Majesty met a diverse group of winners from across the United Kingdom, many of whom are leading in their fields of innovation, international trade, and sustainable development.

Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, The King's Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business awards in the United Kingdom, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses.

This is the 57th year of the Awards and the first-year recipients will receive a King’s Awards for Enterprise, following the programme’s recent name change (formerly The Queen’s Award for Enterprise).

Recipients of the Award are able to use The King’s Awards Emblem for the next 5 years on their products and to promote their services. This year, a total of 148 businesses were recognised for their success across the four Award categories. Recipients include those leading the way in a broad range of industries, from sustainable goods production to innovative software and healthcare.

The 2023 recipients include Naturaw Pet Food, a Yorkshire based supplier of natural unprocessed dog food; International Business Centre, a Belfast based company specialising in sourcing the manufacture of musical instruments; and CMR Surgical Ltd, based in Cambridge, which produces systems to enable surgeons to deliver better surgery.