The King marks London Climate Action Week

To mark London Climate Action Week, His Majesty The King attended the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall to hear about what more can be done to transition to a sustainable future.

At the Climate Innovation Forum, His Majesty joined discussions exploring ways to accelerate and scale the transition towards a sustainable future. Participants included representatives from government, leading academics and business leaders.

During the event, The King witnessed a ‘Climate Clock’ begin counting down the 6 years which remain to act to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Organised by Climate Action, The Climate Innovation Forum was returning for the fifth year as the flagship event of London Climate Action Week. The event brought together 1,500 leaders from across society to encourage collaboration and innovation towards meeting global climate goals.

A film was shown at the Forum to showcase some of the many speech made by The King when Prince of Wales warning of the dangers of climate change and the urgent need to take action.

During the private meeting, His Majesty heard discussions on financing, replicating and scaling innovation at speed, as well as proposed technological solutions which will help us move towards a more sustainable future globally.