Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region
Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.
Last week, a series of devastating earthquakes hit southern Turkey and north-west Syria killing over 35,000 people so far, affecting over 13 million and causing widespread damage to housing, infrastructure, schools and hospitals across both countries.
In Hounslow, His Majesty met volunteers who have been collecting, packaging and organising the transportation of food, blankets and warm clothing for people affected in Turkey. The community centre organises cultural and social events for the Turkish diaspora of West London and to date, volunteers here coordinated the collection of over 100 pallets of aid, including blankets and winter clothes.
Later, in Trafalgar Square, The King formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent where members of the Syrian community can come together to support those affected by the earthquakes. The tent will remain in place to raise awareness and donations until Friday 17th February.
The Disasters Emergency Committee’s ‘Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal’ is helping to provide immediate life-saving aid to people in the hardest-hit areas, including medical treatment, shelter, thermal blankets, food and clean water to people in desperate need of help. The appeal has now reached over £60 million. The King and Queen Consort made a donation to the appeal last week.
The Government match funded £5m of public donations to DEC’s Appeal through its UK Aid Match scheme. Further information on the DEC Appeal can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-meets-members-syrian-and-turkish-diaspora-communities-following-recent-earthquakes-region
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation14/02/2023 14:10:00
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cornwall10/02/2023 10:20:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The King visits Leighton House10/02/2023 09:20:00
The King yesterday visited the newly-renovated museum Leighton House to hear about the artistic partnership with Turquoise Mountain, the charity founded by the then Prince of Wales to preserve and develop traditional craft practices across Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East
The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London09/02/2023 14:15:00
To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.
The Princess Royal starts the My Name'5 Doddie Charity Foundation Ride08/02/2023 16:15:00
As Patron of Scottish Rugby Union and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Princess Royal officially started the 555 mile charity bike ride.
The King and The Queen Consort mark Holocaust Memorial Day27/01/2023 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort held an Audience at Buckingham Palace this morning to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, on the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
6ft From the Spotlight wins the inaugural Earl of Wessex Award26/01/2023 10:20:00
As Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, The Earl of Wessex presented the first ‘Earl of Wessex’ Award to Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight.
The Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton18/01/2023 16:15:00
The Princess of Wales has visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.