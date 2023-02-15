The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region

Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.

Last week, a series of devastating earthquakes hit southern Turkey and north-west Syria killing over 35,000 people so far, affecting over 13 million and causing widespread damage to housing, infrastructure, schools and hospitals across both countries.

In Hounslow, His Majesty met volunteers who have been collecting, packaging and organising the transportation of food, blankets and warm clothing for people affected in Turkey. The community centre organises cultural and social events for the Turkish diaspora of West London and to date, volunteers here coordinated the collection of over 100 pallets of aid, including blankets and winter clothes.

Later, in Trafalgar Square, The King formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent where members of the Syrian community can come together to support those affected by the earthquakes. The tent will remain in place to raise awareness and donations until Friday 17th February.

The Disasters Emergency Committee’s ‘Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal’ is helping to provide immediate life-saving aid to people in the hardest-hit areas, including medical treatment, shelter, thermal blankets, food and clean water to people in desperate need of help. The appeal has now reached over £60 million. The King and Queen Consort made a donation to the appeal last week.

The Government match funded £5m of public donations to DEC’s Appeal through its UK Aid Match scheme. Further information on the DEC Appeal can be found here.