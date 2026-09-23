The King meets the drivers of clean, renewable energy in Scotland

His Majesty undertook a series of engagements in Peterhead and Aberdeen, recognising the vital role North East Scotland is playing in the United Kingdom’s transition to cleaner and renewable sources of energy.

The visit began at Peterhead Port, where The King met organisations, businesses and young people helping to shape the future of the energy sector. Bringing together key elements of the region’s energy supply chain, the port supports offshore wind, carbon capture and low-carbon power generation, while ongoing developments are helping it adapt to the changing needs of the energy industry.

During the visit, His Majesty met representatives from the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum and Maritime Developments Ltd, a three-time recipient of The King’s Award for Enterprise, recognised for its innovation and success in international trade. The King also spoke with pupils from Peterhead Academy and apprentices from the Scottish Maritime Academy, whose training is helping to equip the next generation with the skills required for the future energy workforce.

Later, The King travelled to Aberdeen to visit the newly opened headquarters of Great British Energy, the UK's publicly owned clean energy company. There, His Majesty heard about efforts to accelerate investment in renewable energy, support community energy initiatives and develop new clean energy technologies across the country.

At a reception bringing together representatives from across North East Scotland’s energy sector, The King viewed exhibits showcasing Aberdeen’s longstanding role as a centre for energy expertise and innovation. His Majesty also met students from Harlaw Academy who have participated in programmes designed to engage young people with the opportunities and challenges presented by the energy transition.

The visits highlighted the contribution being made by businesses, educators, apprentices and local communities across the region as the United Kingdom continues its journey towards a more sustainable energy future.