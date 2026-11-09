The King to lead nation in silence on Remembrance Sunday

His Majesty The King led the nation in a two-minute silence to remember those who died in conflict.

Members of The Royal Family and senior politicians layed wreaths at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London

10,000 veterans payed tribute as part of The Royal British Legion’s March Past the Cenotaph

His Majesty The King led the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

The King was joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Approximately 10,000 veterans took part in the Royal British Legion’s March Past, with over 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations represented. People of all ages were among those who marched – from bereaved children and military cadets, through to some of the last surviving veterans of the Second World War. There was a huge range of participants, with the youngest person marching being aged only seven years old through to veterans aged over 100 years old. Veterans also travelled from far and wide to join the March Past, with some coming from as far as Canada and Australia to participate. Approximately 10,000 members of the public went to Whitehall in London to watch the March Past and take part in the annual two-minute silence.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham yesterday said:

I’m incredibly proud to be honouring those whose sacrifice continues to protect our way of life to this day. Remembrance Sunday gives us an opportunity, not only to mark that sacrifice and offer our gratitude, but also to reflect on its significance. To reflect on the selflessness and courage it takes to commit your life to protecting others. I want to offer my personal thanks to those who served and those who continue to serve in our Armed Forces communities to this day.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

This Remembrance Sunday, we come together to reflect and honour the sacrifices that our Armed Forces made all those years ago in the First and Second World Wars and continue to make today. It is our duty to ensure that the immense courage of those who have served our country is never forgotten. They went to war to give us 80 years of peace. We are about to raise the first generation for whom fighting a war really is part of history. Our future generations must know the significance of those who served in our national story, that they forged a path for friendship and cooperation that meant no one in our country has had to fight a war since. Today, we remember them, in grief and in gratitude, mindful that their legacy lives on in the freedom we enjoy today.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP yesterday said:

I grew up with my grandfather and great-grandfather’s war medals proudly on display in our living room. Defence runs in my blood and I feel intently the importance of Remembrance to those who have served and their families. This weekend is a moment to pause and reflect on the enormous debt we owe to our Armed Forces, to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms, and to thank the personnel keeping us safe tonight. We have a moral duty to stand by our veterans and the military families who sacrifice so much. They are the best of us, and we owe them our support as well as our gratitude and admiration.

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton yesterday said:

Today we honour the courage of all those who have served and died in conflict. For the Armed Forces community, remembrance is a deeply personal time during which we reflect on the service of our predecessors and remember the colleagues we have lost. That same spirit of service continues to drive the men and women who serve today.

Mark Atkinson, Director General, Royal British Legion yesterday said:

As we come together on Remembrance Sunday, we pay tribute to all those who have served and sacrificed, from generations past to those still serving today. This year we have paid tribute to those who served in more recent conflicts, including the challenging operations in Bosnia, the Iraq War and the first Gulf War, and recognised the families who continue to live with the impact of that service. From risking their lives in war zones, providing support during emergencies and humanitarian disasters, and spending time away from loved ones, we owe those who serve in the Armed Forces, and the families who stand alongside them, our gratitude. We encourage the nation to pause, reflect and remember their service and sacrifice.

As the 15th anniversary of the end of the Iraq War was marked earlier this year, many veterans reflected on their experiences and the lasting impact of conflict. RAF veteran Steve Hooper, 43, served as a Mechanical Transport Driver during the Iraq War. He marched with the Invictus Games Alumni group. He yesterday said:

I saw a lot of trauma in Iraq as an ambulance driver, and when I came back, I was struggling with sleep and having flashbacks. If it wasn’t for the support I received from the Royal British Legion through the Invictus Games, I don’t know where I’d be today. I am proud to be marching alongside my fellow team members as we reflect on our recovery journeys and remember all those who weren’t as lucky. I’ll also be thinking about the families who still live with the impact of service and conflict. For me, it’s a time to pause, acknowledge and remember.

While the country gathered for Remembrance Sunday, 6,500 UK Armed Forces personnel remain deployed on operations and at overseas bases. Personnel are currently supporting NATO allies in Eastern Europe, maintaining the continuous at-sea deterrent, and operating across the globe to deter aggression and defend our national interests. This year-round presence ensures the UK is ready to respond to emerging threats.

For those unable to travel to London for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph or to their local Remembrance Sunday service, the national event was broadcast live on the BBC, ITV and Sky News.