The King unveils the Astra Carta seal at a Space Sustainability Reception at Buckingham Palace

His Majesty The King has welcomed astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists at a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.

To mark the launch of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Astra Carta framework, The King has unveiled the Astra Carta seal, designed by Sir Jony Ive, in front of astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists during a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.

In 2022, The King (as The Prince of Wales) announced an ambition for his Sustainable Markets Initiative to create an ‘Astra Carta’ to act as a framework to inspire sustainability across the space industry.

The Astra Carta aims to convene the private sector in creating and accelerating sustainable practices across the global space industry. It also recognises the unique role that space can play in creating a more sustainable future on Earth and the need for the space industry to consider environmental and sustainability impacts beyond our planet. Its ambition encourages a focus on placing sustainability at the core of space activity.

The event was preceded by a Space Sustainability Symposium at the Royal Society, hosted by the Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman.

During the Reception at Buckingham Palace, The King met guests including astronauts Major Tim Peake; Dr Meganne Christian; Rosemary Coogan; John McFall, a former GB paralympian; and astrophysicist Sir Brian May.

Ahead of the unveiling, Colonel Chris Hadfield, former astronaut and Commander of the International Space Station, addressed guests in the room.

For more than five decades, The King has championed action for a sustainable future. His Majesty believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex sustainability challenges facing our world. From Heads of State to young people, and from chief executives to local community projects, his unique ability to bring people together has proved a powerful way to find solutions and inspire people and organisations at all levels and all around the world.

