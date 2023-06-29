Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King unveils the Astra Carta seal at a Space Sustainability Reception at Buckingham Palace
His Majesty The King has welcomed astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists at a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.
To mark the launch of the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Astra Carta framework, The King has unveiled the Astra Carta seal, designed by Sir Jony Ive, in front of astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists during a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.
In 2022, The King (as The Prince of Wales) announced an ambition for his Sustainable Markets Initiative to create an ‘Astra Carta’ to act as a framework to inspire sustainability across the space industry.
The Astra Carta aims to convene the private sector in creating and accelerating sustainable practices across the global space industry. It also recognises the unique role that space can play in creating a more sustainable future on Earth and the need for the space industry to consider environmental and sustainability impacts beyond our planet. Its ambition encourages a focus on placing sustainability at the core of space activity.
The event was preceded by a Space Sustainability Symposium at the Royal Society, hosted by the Minister of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman.
During the Reception at Buckingham Palace, The King met guests including astronauts Major Tim Peake; Dr Meganne Christian; Rosemary Coogan; John McFall, a former GB paralympian; and astrophysicist Sir Brian May.
Ahead of the unveiling, Colonel Chris Hadfield, former astronaut and Commander of the International Space Station, addressed guests in the room.
For more than five decades, The King has championed action for a sustainable future. His Majesty believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex sustainability challenges facing our world. From Heads of State to young people, and from chief executives to local community projects, his unique ability to bring people together has proved a powerful way to find solutions and inspire people and organisations at all levels and all around the world.
Read more about His Majesty's work to champion sustainability.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-06-28/the-king-unveils-the-astra-carta-seal-at-a-space-sustainability
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King marks London Climate Action Week29/06/2023 10:15:00
To mark London Climate Action Week, His Majesty The King attended the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall to hear about what more can be done to transition to a sustainable future.
The King hosts recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace28/06/2023 14:10:00
Joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The King welcomed recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise to Buckingham Palace.
The Queen is appointed to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle19/06/2023 10:25:00
The King has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.
The Princess of Wales meets health visitors taking part in a study funded by Centre for Early Childhood16/06/2023 15:25:00
In Nuneaton, The Princess of Wales has met health visitors taking part in a new field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits charities in Surrey08/06/2023 10:05:00
Read more about Her Royal Highness’s day in Surrey, where she visited a number of local charities and organisations.
The Princess of Wales visits the Windsor Family Hub07/06/2023 11:15:00
The Princess of Wales has visited the Windsor Family Hub to learn about the important work they do to support families across Windsor, Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
The King commissions 'Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation'07/06/2023 10:20:00
Marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948, His Majesty The King has commissioned ten leading artists, from Britain and abroad, to create portraits of ten pioneering members of the Windrush Generation.
The King honours Royal Navy personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession31/05/2023 11:15:00
His Majesty The King has presented Royal Victorian Order honours to around 150 Royal Naval personnel who took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Procession.