The King visits Southport

His Majesty The King has visited Southport to meet the local community and emergency services.

The King has visited Southport to express his continued support for those affected by the 29th July attack and the disorder which followed in the town, and to thank frontline emergency staff for their ongoing work serving the local people.

At Southport Town Hall, The King signed a book of condolence and met privately with some of the children and their families affected by the recent knife attack in town, during which three young girls were killed.

His Majesty also met members of the Southport community outside the Town Hall.

Later, The King met representatives from Merseyside's emergency services and local community groups at Southport Community Fire Station.

His Majesty heard from staff representing Merseyside's Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services about their roles responding to recent events and protecting people in the area.

His Majesty also met local groups impacted by the violent disorder in Southport, including faith leaders.