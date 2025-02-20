The King visits the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London

The King will visit the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London to highlight the UK’s support to injured service personnel in Ukraine, and hear about the vital link between research and humanitarian efforts.

As the third anniversary of the Ukraine conflict approaches, The King has visited the Centre for Injury Studies to see how Imperial applies lessons learned from previous conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, to support the wounded in Ukraine.

The Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial brings together teams of engineers, scientists and clinicians to develop new ways of protecting against, diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating patients following traumatic injuries.

The Centre is focused on understanding traumatic injuries and studies injuries sustained in conflict zones, sport and everyday life, working to protect and rehabilitate people of all ages from injuries of all types.

During the visit, His Majesty saw a demonstration of a machine simulating the creation of combat injuries to see how adequate protection can limit injuries. The King also heard about current research on prosthetics and saw a device that is used for testing the durability of leg prosthetics.

His Majesty later viewed a demonstration using virtual reality biofeedback technology, to enhance rehabilitation following limb loss.