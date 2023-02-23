Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King visits the Felix Project in East London
Founded in 2016, the Felix Project is London’s largest food redistribution charity
The King visited The Felix Project to recognise the staff, volunteers and partner organisations who work to provide meals to some of London’s most vulnerable people.
The Felix Project was started to tackle two issues: food waste and food poverty. The charity rescues high-quality surplus food from a wide range of sources including farms, food manufacturers and supermarkets, before distributing the food to around 1,000 community groups and schools across the capital.
They supply foodbanks, pantries, homeless shelters, domestic abuse refuges and over 170 schools across all of London’s boroughs. This summer, they will distribute their 100 millionth meal since opening.
During the visit, His Majesty will toured the kitchens, where volunteers were busy preparing and packing meals, and the depot area, which contains custom-made walk-in chillers to store fresh produce.
Felix’s Kitchen has become central to The Felix Project’s operations since it was established in 2021. The Kitchen uses surplus food to create 3,500-5,000 meals every day, such as chicken curry and rice or lentil bake and mashed potatoes.
The King also unveiled freezer, which is due to be sent out to a community partner.
The Felix Project recognised more food could be saved with more frozen storage facilities, and if more of the organisations the charity worked with had fridges or freezers to extend the life of frozen and fresh food.
Now, thanks to a special and restricted starter fund of £1million, which includes a donation from His Majesty The King, The Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, and other funders, over 600 fridges and freezers have already been distributed throughout the UK; and 200 more are being readied.
Outside, His Majesty was shown the Felix Project’s electric vans being loaded ready for delivery. In total, The Felix Project has a fleet of 45 vehicles which transport produce around London.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-visits-felix-project-east-london
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales visits Oxford House Nursing Home22/02/2023 10:15:00
Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980.
The King visits Ukrainian military recruits undertaking training in the UK21/02/2023 09:20:00
Ukrainian military recruits are currently being trained by British and international partner forces in the UK.
Milton Keynes celebrates City status17/02/2023 14:25:00
The King visited Milton Keynes at it celebrated being granted city status
The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region15/02/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation14/02/2023 14:10:00
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cornwall10/02/2023 10:20:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The King visits Leighton House10/02/2023 09:20:00
The King yesterday visited the newly-renovated museum Leighton House to hear about the artistic partnership with Turquoise Mountain, the charity founded by the then Prince of Wales to preserve and develop traditional craft practices across Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East
The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London09/02/2023 14:15:00
To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.