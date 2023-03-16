Buckingham Palace
The King visits the Sudanese community in London to mark the 20th anniversary of the conflict in Darfur
The King joined members of the Sudanese community from across the United Kingdom, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the conflict in Darfur.
2023 marks a year of activity by the Sudanese community to mark the start of the conflict, and atrocities in the Darfur region of Sudan.
During the visit, The King spent time speaking to members of the Sudanese community, hearing their testimonies of the conflict in the region and about their lives, in Sudan and now in the UK.
His Majesty was shown photographs, drawings and objects brought from Sudan, and met women who are decorating pieces of fabric to create a giant toub (traditional Sudanese dress); an empowerment and peacebuilding project which aims to bring the UK’s Sudanese community together as a visual representation of unity and solidarity.
The King was accompanied by Amouna, a survivor of the conflict in Darfur with whom His Majesty and The Queen Consort marked Holocaust Memorial Day earlier this year.
There was also the opportunity to meet representatives from Waging Peace, who provide support to Sudanese individuals seeking asylum or with refugee status, and those within the wider diaspora, to build meaningful lives in the UK, and from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, who work to ensure the stories of survivors of genocide and conflict are shared around the world.
