The King visits Ukrainian military recruits undertaking training in the UK
Ukrainian military recruits are currently being trained by British and international partner forces in the UK.
Known as Operation Interflex, the mission delivers basic combat training to Ukrainian recruits who will return to fight in Ukraine.
The King, who was accompanied by the Chief of the General Staff Sir Patrick Sanders, was shown a short defensive training exercise for the recruits, who are currently on a 35-day long course, which teaches the recruits how to survive in a hostile environment including, weapon handling, marksmanship, field craft, first aid and law of armed conflict awareness.
His Majesty met a number of the recruits, and the international military personnel who have joined with the British Army to support the training.
The UK-led programme trains and drill the Armed Forces of Ukraine using battle-proven British Army expertise, allowing them to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces, and scale-up their resistance.
The recruits are being trained by instructors from the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, the UK’s Ranger Regiment, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands, Sweden and Finland – who all had the opportunity to discuss their work with The King.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/king-visits-ukrainian-military-recruits-undertaking-training-uk
