The King visits Yorkshire
The King is in Yorkshire this week, meeting communities involved in farming and food retail, as well local cultural and business initiatives.
The King started his visit to Yorkshire at Morrisons Head Office, meeting those from their Farming, Community, Sustainability and Apprenticeship programmes. Among their initiatives is the supermarket’s rate breed programme and their recently launched carbon-neutral eggs.
Morrisons started out as an egg and butter stall in Bradford in 1899. Since then, it has grown to become a nationwide retailer, wholesaler and food producer with almost 500 supermarkets, over 1,000 convenience stores and a large wholesale business.
His Majesty also met representatives from The Prince’s Countryside Fund, and farmers who have been supported through ‘The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme’.
The next stop was at Bradford Town Hall, where The King attended a reception with young leaders from across the area, who have who have achieved success as entrepreneurs, in media and culture, who have been active in community work or who are successful sports people.
It was then onto Leeds, where The King viewed ‘The World Reimagined Globes’ that are on display in the city as part of a national project explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
There was also a chance to meet young achievers, including The Leeds Children’s Mayor, to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘Child Friendly Leeds’.
His Majesty also met members of the Jamaican and wider West Indian community and toured the Jamaica Society Leeds’ ‘Rebellion to Romance exhibition’, which explores the lives of second-generation West Indians of Leeds coming of age in the tumultuous 1970s and 80s.
The day finished with The King meeting representatives from the Leeds financial sector, which is the second largest in the UK and a major contributor to the Yorkshire economy.
