Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
The King will attend COP28 UAE
The King will attend the Opening Ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 UAE, at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and at the request of His Majesty’s Government, on Friday 1st December 2023.
The King will deliver an opening address at the Summit, hosted by the President of the UAE, in Dubai.
While in the UAE, The King will take the opportunity to have meetings with regional leaders, ahead of COP28.
Background
On Thursday 30th November, on the eve of the World Climate Action Summit, His Majesty will attend a reception to launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum. The two-day Forum running in parallel with the World Climate Action Summit, is being hosted by the COP28 Presidency in strategic partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). The high-level Forum will convene business, finance and philanthropy leaders alongside world leaders to accelerate climate and nature solutions and drive delivery and results.
The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is a strategic partner for the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, helping to bring together global leaders to align industry, investment, and country roadmaps to showcase the progress achieved and chart the path for expediting and expanding these efforts.
The SMI, founded by The King, as The Prince of Wales, in 2020, is a private sector-led coalition that aims to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future for Nature, People, and Planet. For more information visit: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/
For over 50 years, The King has championed action for a sustainable future. His Majesty believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex environmental challenges facing our world. From Heads of State to young people, and from chief executives to local community projects, The King’s unique ability to bring people together has proved a powerful way to find solutions and inspire people and organisations at all levels and all around the world.
The King, as The Prince of Wales, previously delivered the opening address at the Opening Ceremony of COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and COP21 in Paris in 2015.
The 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), will take place from 30th November to 12th December 2023 in Expo City Dubai.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-11-01/the-king-will-attend-cop28-uae-0
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
State Visit to Kenya01/11/2023 16:25:00
This week, The King and Queen are undertaking a State Visit to Kenya to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.
Kenya Reception at Buckingham Palace25/10/2023 15:30:00
The King and Queen have welcomed members of the UK-Kenyan community to celebrate 60 years of independence and look ahead to next weeks State Visit to the country.
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in mental health engagements12/10/2023 11:05:00
On Wednesday, The Prince of Wales visited the state-of-the-art Blue Light Hub in Milton Keynes, the operational base of South-Central Ambulance Service, Thames Valley Police and Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Ethiopia10/10/2023 10:05:00
This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), is visiting Ethiopia to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate the work of diverse community groups in Cardiff04/10/2023 13:25:00
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month, The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Turkey29/09/2023 10:10:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Turkey this week, meeting young people taking part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, which currently has over over 8,000 participants across 34 provinces.
500 Words 2023 launched at Buckingham Palace29/09/2023 09:10:00
500 Words - the BBC's annual writing competition for children - launched this year's search for creative storytellers aged five to 11 with a message from The Queen herself.
The Princess of Wales visits Streets of Growth20/09/2023 16:25:00
The Princess of Wales has visited Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London which is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.
Prince of Wales discusses suicide prevention in construction industry14/09/2023 09:20:00
Prince William visited a construction site in West London to discuss the prevalence of suicide in the construction industry, and highlight the crucial need to focus on prevention, rather than crisis management, when it comes to mental health support.