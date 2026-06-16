The King’s Birthday Honours 2026

First Minister congratulates Scotland’s Honour recipients.

First Minister John Swinney has paid tribute to Scotland’s recipients in The King’s Birthday Honours list.

This year’s awards celebrate individuals making exceptional contributions to public life or their community in keeping with the theme of Community change makers.

Director of Health Data Research UK, Vice Principal of Data Science at the University of Edinburgh, and President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Professor Andrew Morris, receives a knighthood for services to UK Public Health and Patient Care.

Professor Lucina Hackman, Chair of Forensic Anthropology at the University of Dundee, has been appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to Forensic Anthropology and Disaster Victim Identification.

Those being awarded a CBE include Ann Matheson who has held various significant positions in the field of librarianship and was until recently the Deputy Keeper of the National Library of Scotland. She receives her award for services to Literature and Culture. Cultural leader, Allison Gardner, former Chief Executive of Glasgow Film and Director of Glasgow Film Festival, is recognised for her service to film and cinema in Scotland.

Among those receiving an OBE include John Fraser McLeish, Chief Executive at The Gordon Highlanders Museum for services to heritage in Aberdeen. Chairman of J & G Grant whisky, John Grant, for services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and charity. Dr Rashmi Mantri, the founder and Director of the British Youth International College (BYITC), for services to maths education and Allan Taylor, for services to Renewable Energy.

Those receiving MBEs include Scottish DJ and charity campaigner George Bowie, best known for his Radio Clyde breakfast show, Constance McCready, founder of Covid-19 Families Scotland, for services to bereavement support; and Mary Anne Stewart for the work she has done to help alleviate food poverty in Campbeltown and the surrounding area during her decade as Chair of the Kintyre Food Bank.

Among those honoured with a BEM include the inspirational founder of mental health charity LD Let’s Talk, Derek Reid, who is the driving force behind a suicide awareness campaign which has saved many lives and Donna Louise Armstrong, for services to Veterans and the community of Renfrewshire.The King’s Police Medal has been awarded to the following members of Police Scotland. Michelle Webster, Management Support Sergeant, Rhona Meikle, Police Sergeant, and Sarah Taylor, Detective Chief Superintendent.

The King’s Fire Service Medal is awarded to Chris Getty, Area Commander, and Ian Nicolson, On Call Support Watch Commander, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Colin Brown a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service has been awarded The King’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The First Minister recently said:

“I would like to personally congratulate and thank each of this year’s recipients of The King’s Birthday Honours. From scientists and educators to volunteers and charity heroes, they have each been recognised for their outstanding contributions to their communities, sectors and public life in Scotland. “The recipients of The King’s Police, Fire and Ambulance Service Medals demonstrate lives dedicated to keeping others safe and supporting communities. I sincerely thank them for their service and commitment.”

Background

Honours are announced twice annually, in June on the Monarch’s official birthday, and at New Year.