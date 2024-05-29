The King's Fund - Accident and emergency (A&E) waiting times

Accident and emergency (A&E) departments treat people with urgent illnesses, from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions. Type 1 A&E departments are what we typically think of as A&E – based in major hospitals – and account for around two thirds of A&E attendances. Speciality and minor injury A&E departments (type 2 and type 3) account for the remaining third of attendances.

The current A&E standard was introduced in 2010. It states that 95% of people arriving at an A&E department should be admitted to hospital, transferred to a more appropriate care setting, or discharged home within four hours.

A&E performance continues to decline

The standard for type 1 A&E performance has been missed every year since July 2013. The Covid-19 pandemic then led to further decline in performance across all A&E types. Performance has not yet recovered, and in 2023/24 only 58% of all attendances at type 1 departments were seen within four hours. It is also the case that more people are leaving A&E before they’ve been seen by a clinician – 5% of people who attended A&E in February 2024 left before being seen, up from 2.1% in February 2019.

Longer waits in A&E are contributing to poorer patient experiences. In 2022, 38% of patients surveyed at major A&E departments reported that their experience was very good, down from 47% in 2018.