The King's Fund - An ordinary life: The King's Fund's work on services for disabled people
To mark Disability History Month 2024, The King’s Fund library has delved into its archives to explore how the Fund has worked with, and for, disabled people over the years.
The King’s Fund has long believed that disabled people with social care needs should have autonomy in their own lives. This provided the basis of the ‘ordinary life’ work undertaken by the Fund in the 1980s but is evidenced in earlier work dating from the 1950s.
This exhibition unpacks this a little more, looking at work we have produced or supported over the past 80 years with the aim of improving conditions for disabled people in all aspects of their lives.
