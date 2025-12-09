The King's Fund - Approaches to vaccine delivery: learning from Gloucestershire ICB’s Covid-19 vaccine programme

Context

Rates of vaccination – one of the most effective public health interventions – are declining in the UK.

During the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccination rates in Gloucestershire were among some of the highest in the country. Since the pandemic, they have been rated as the integrated care board (ICB) with the highest uptake rates for adult vaccines.

The King’s Fund evaluated the programme to see how well the ICB achieved these high uptake rates, despite facing challenges including a mix of rural and urban communities, health inequalities, and an older population.