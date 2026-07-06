Think Tanks
|Printable version
The King's Fund evidence submission to the Public Bill Committee on the NHS Modernisation Bill (Health Bill)
The NHS Modernisation Bill (Health Bill) provides a legal basis for the abolition of NHS England and other measures set out in the 10 Year Health Plan.
The proposals mark a significant shift in how the NHS is run at national and local levels, with many functions currently devolved to NHS England to be moved into the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
This evidence submission focuses on the key areas of the Bill that The King's Fund thinks will benefit from closer parliamentary scrutiny including:
- The single patient record.
- The abolition of NHS England and transfer of powers to the Secretary of State.
- Changes to ICB duties, neighbourhood health plans.
- The abolition of Healthwatch.
- The Health Services Safety Investigations Body.
The submission also highlights considerations not included within the Bill such as health inequalities, prevention, social care and climate change.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
CSJ - “Death Day” marks new era as deaths set to overtake births in England and Wales03/07/2026 11:05:00
The start of July has marked “Death Day” as a leading think tank warns that the number of babies born in England and Wales every year will now be outpaced by deaths
IFS response to announcements on teacher pay, pensions and school funding03/07/2026 10:05:00
This comment provides initial analysis of announcements in July 2026 on teacher pay, pensions and school funding.
King's Fund - Our response to reports that the Defence Investment Plan will draw from NHS capital budgets03/07/2026 09:05:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, responded to reports that the Defence Investment Plan will draw from NHS capital budgets
The King’s Fund responds to the government's initial response to the Ockenden Review26/06/2026 10:15:00
The King's Fund Chief Executive, Sarah Woolnough, responds to the government's initial response to the Ockenden Review
IFS - The average graduate can expect to be around £100k better off over their lifetime for going to university – but a quarter can expect to be financially worse off26/06/2026 09:15:00
Six-in-ten degrees pay for themselves for the exchequer in the long run, with the government making a loss on the rest.
IPPR - Reports of young men’s rightward shift overstated, new study finds22/06/2026 09:15:00
The widespread perception that young men are turning towards right-wing politics is not supported by the evidence, according to new research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), which finds that young men have become more progressive over the past decade while young women have moved even further left
Watering down workers’ rights won’t bring unemployment down, says IPPR19/06/2026 11:05:00
Joseph Evans, research fellow at IPPR, responded to the labour market statistics
IEA - ‘Evidence-based’ policymaking an illusion19/06/2026 10:05:00
New IEA book by Dr Christopher Snowdon exposes the illusion of ‘evidence-based’ policy making over four key policies in recent history
Work Foundation - Labour market remains in precarious position as vacancies fall to lowest level since 202119/06/2026 09:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for June 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented: