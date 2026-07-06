The King's Fund evidence submission to the Public Bill Committee on the NHS Modernisation Bill (Health Bill)

The NHS Modernisation Bill (Health Bill) provides a legal basis for the abolition of NHS England and other measures set out in the 10 Year Health Plan.

The proposals mark a significant shift in how the NHS is run at national and local levels, with many functions currently devolved to NHS England to be moved into the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

This evidence submission focuses on the key areas of the Bill that The King's Fund thinks will benefit from closer parliamentary scrutiny including:

The single patient record.

The abolition of NHS England and transfer of powers to the Secretary of State.

Changes to ICB duties, neighbourhood health plans.

The abolition of Healthwatch.

The Health Services Safety Investigations Body.

The submission also highlights considerations not included within the Bill such as health inequalities, prevention, social care and climate change.

Download our submission