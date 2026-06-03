The King's Fund - Explaining the Health Bill (NHS Modernisation Bill 2026): what does it mean for health and care?

How will the Bill change the role of integrated care boards?

What the Bill proposes

The Bill seeks to strengthen ICBs as the primary strategic commissioners within local systems, including taking on greater responsibility for primary care commissioning and long-term planning. At the same time, ICBs are to become directly accountable to DHSC rather than NHSE. This represents a significant shift in the system architecture. The Bill is also expected to require statutory mayors (or a nominated deputy) to be members of ICBs, alongside introducing changes to strategic planning requirements to align more closely with the priorities set out in the 10 Year Health Plan.



Why it matters

If ICBs are to deliver on the government’s ambitions, particularly the shift towards prevention and community-based care, the legislation needs to strike a careful balance. On one hand, ICBs need sufficient autonomy to respond to local population needs and to develop long-term strategies. On the other hand, they must operate within clear national priorities and accountability frameworks.

Key risks include:

undermining partnership work between the NHS, social care and public health at a local level with the removal of mandatory local authority representatives within ICBs

capacity constraints within ICBs, particularly following recent cost-reduction requirements to radically downsize headcount by 50 per cent

unintended consequences of granting greater financial control to high-performing organisations.

The King’s Fund’s view on what happens next

The King’s Fund welcomes the separation of performance management and strategic commissioning roles. The dual role of ICBs supporting local system development, whilst also being taskmasters for national priorities, hasn’t been working. Immediate priorities of access and finance have crowded out the opportunities for ICBs to prioritise long-term development and improvement in services.

Additionally, involving mayors more closely could strengthen local accountability and community engagement, working with ICBs to fulfil their respective duties around health and health inequalities. However, it also raises questions about the balance of influence within ICBs and how ICBs will reconcile any differences between nationally determined NHS priorities and local political priorities.