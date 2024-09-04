The King's Fund - GP contract 2024/25 explained: funding, incentives and the workforce

Incentive schemes in the 2024/25 contract

Quality and Outcomes Framework (paid to GP practices)

The Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) is a voluntary programme that individual practices can opt in to in order to receive payments based on meeting specific performance indicators. The framework covers a range of clinical areas, and each area has a range of indicators that equate to a number of QOF points. At the end of the financial year, practices receive an amount of money based on points achieved in the QOF.

A consultation on incentive schemes undertaken in early 2024 has resulted in some changes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS England and NHS Improvement had already announced changes to the QOF. These changes suspended some indicators so that practices could focus on other priorities, such as vaccinations, but still paid practices for the QOF activity to protect their income. This approach has continued, and from April 2024, 32 of the 76 QOF indicators have been suspended, with the income protected so that practices will be awarded QOF payments based on their performance in previous years. The value of a QOF point has also increased, from £213.43 to £220.62.

The Investment and Impact Fund

The Investment and Impact Fund (IIF), paid to primary care networks, was introduced initially to help practices manage the additional demands of Covid-19 and was then extended to incentivise practices to meet the goals set by government. The initial indicators included flu vaccinations, learning disability health checks, improving early cancer diagnosis and improving access. In 2024/25, these indicators will be reduced to two: disability health checks and the use of faecal immunochemical testing (FIT) in cancer pathways, and are worth £13 million. The scheme differs from QOF in that it is paid to primary care networks rather than individual practices.

The Capacity and Access Payment

There has been a significant focus on improving patient experience of access. The Capacity and Access Payment (CAP) funding was introduced in 2022/23 and is paid to primary care networks. Its aim is to enable PCNs to focus on making improvements to help manage demand and improve patient experience of access. There are two elements to this funding. The first is a national Capacity and Access Support Payment, which is paid to PCNs without conditions and accounts for around 70% of the total CAP budget. The second element is the local Capacity and Access Improvement Payment, which accounts for the remaining 30% of the budget and is paid on an incentive basis to those PCNs making improvements in digital telephony and online triage. Funding from the three retired IIF indicators relating to flu and access will be redirected in the CAP for 2024/25, taking the total available to £292 million, an increase of £46 million.