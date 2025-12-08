The King's Fund - How healthy are Gen Z?

This should be positive news for the government. It shows that focused national health policy can be an effective lever in shifting the health of a generation.

However, the stats also show some worrying shifts in the health of Gen Z. If the previous government had wanted to make Gen Z the healthiest generation of children, they should have done two things – both of which are good lessons for future children’s health policy.

First, they should have done more to address the wider determinants of health. For example, a key wider determinant of health is poverty and this age group has the highest rate of adults living in relative poverty1. Poverty and deprivation are associated with higher rates of obesity so addressing these wider issues could have helped prevent the steady increase in the proportion of people aged 16–24 that are overweight or obese.

Second, they should have anticipated and adapted to new areas of rising demand for services. New trends specific to Gen Z include a rise in mental health disorders – the proportion of 17–19-year-olds with a probable mental health disorder has more than doubled between 2017 and 2023. Disability rates have risen too: the proportion of people aged 15–24 with a disability more than doubled between 2011 and 2021. Gen Z are now struggling to access support for these conditions because services have not kept up with demand.

Going forward the government also needs to anticipate a changing relationship between younger generations and the NHS. There are signs that Gen Z could become increasingly disengaged with NHS services. For example, people aged 16–35 report poorer experiences than older adults across a range of NHS patient surveys including the GP patient, inpatient, UEC and community mental health surveys. Gen Z are also more likely to use private health care. 42% of 18–24-year-olds reported that they were likely to use private health care in the next year if needed, and an increasing proportion of 20–29-year-olds are using private insurance to pay for procedures. To improve the health of younger generations, the government either needs to re-engage Gen Z with NHS services or health policy needs to increasingly look beyond the NHS to shift health outcomes.

So, Gen Z are a healthier generation in some ways but not others. The government should be reassured that targeted policy interventions can shift the health of a generation. However, the shifts in the health of Gen Z should be a warning. If Gen Alpha are going be the healthiest generation of children ever, the government needs to be ready for the new trends that are emerging in younger generations. They should also use these lessons to help improve the future health of Gen Z, even though many of them are no longer children, as there is no guarantee the positive health behaviours seen in Gen Z will stick long-term into adulthood.

Full article and charts