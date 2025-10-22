The King's Fund - Implementation and scaling of AI in health and social care

Introduction

The NHS 10 Year Health Plan includes an aspiration for AI to be seamlessly integrated into most clinical pathways and for generative AI to be widely adopted. For this to be achieved, the NHS needs to be able to implement and scale AI tools that address system priorities and patient needs.

AI has the potential to transform services. However, there is a risk that only the most digitally advanced providers will be able to use AI and so not all patients and members of the public will benefit. It’s important therefore that providers can scale and spread the adoption of AI technologies.

Most health care AI tools being developed and piloted are not at the technical frontier of AI development – programmers are rarely pushing technical boundaries and software engineers are unlikely to be designing models that have never been seen before. However, the application and implementation of generative AI is new, which brings fresh challenges and different constraints when it comes to workflow, integration and information governance – for example, safety and privacy considerations, biases, cyber security, etc.

AI requires the correct technical and social infrastructure to be in place. In our long read Infrastructure for innovation: getting the NHS and social care ready for AI, we outlined more information on what this infrastructure entails.

In this long read we explore how different parts of the health and social care system are approaching implementation, scale and translation – from research and innovation to clinical practice. It’s based on conversations with a broad range of people, including AI specialists, GPs, dentists, researchers and innovators. Our discussion focused on ‘How are staff and innovators implementing and scaling AI?’. We’ve included some of the responses throughout this long read.