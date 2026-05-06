The King's Fund - Innovation, economic growth, medtech and the NHS: from strategy to delivery

Barriers to scaling innovation in the NHS

System complexity and fragmentation

The NHS, often spoken of as one entity, is in reality a complex and fragmented system that is difficult for innovators to navigate. This is counter intuitive given the NHS is treated as a single entity and the UK has a relatively small geographic footprint. It often requires suppliers to take a ‘door-to-door’ approach across individual providers. The combined effect is slow spread and limited scale.

Competing priorities and financial constraints

The NHS has a wide set of digital priorities – from core infrastructure to AI – for providers to tackle while also meeting productivity requirements and working within financial constraints. Innovation budgets are therefore spread thinly and inconsistently defined (see below).

Ring-fenced innovation budget challenges

Providers are required to reserve 3% of their budgets for transformation. This is not new money but is expected to come from savings made elsewhere. Interpretation of what constitutes innovation varies with some looking at novel technologies while others plan to use this to contribute to electronic health records (EHR) budgets. In addition, the 3% per provider basis creates small, fragmented pots, with smaller providers holding the smallest pots. These smaller budgets are often not sufficient for meaningful innovation, despite smaller providers often being more agile and able to move quickly with the right infrastructure.

Too many pilots and lack of adoption pathways

Numerous pilots that lack clear plans for scaling create ‘cliff edges’ for innovators and frustration for staff who rarely see promising pilots leading to actual deployment. Instead, they are seen as wasting time. The poorly defined success measures and planning of next steps mean successful pilots often fail to embed, sustain or spread, perpetuating scepticism of the potential for innovation.

Cultural and capacity barriers to change

“National incentives, such as league tables, discourage collaboration, sustaining silos and barriers to scaling solutions. ” Author:

Clinicians, even within the same department, hold different opinions on particular innovations, creating variability of clinical buy-in and making the selection of innovation a challenge. Clinical leaders are under-represented in national and regional decision-making, which leads to insufficient peer support to generate buy-in at a local level. National incentives, such as league tables, discourage collaboration, sustaining silos and barriers to scaling solutions. These factors in combination create a cultural slowness in innovation adoption and resistance to scaling.

Layering technology on existing processes

Transformation requires a deliberate strategic shift in how an organisation or system works. Innovations are often added to established and stretched pathways rather than being a design-led service change that consolidates tools and removes low-value technology. This leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for real transformation.

Data access and evaluation challenges

The NHS’s data should be a major strength and a route to better evaluation and improved care. But in reality, the complexity, uncertainty and difficulty accessing data means these advantages and the potential for real-world evaluation and evidence building are squandered. Access is slow, uncertain and costly; the Health Data Research Service should solve this in future, though at the moment it currently adds more confusion in the current fragmented landscape which includes Secure Data Environments.

Regulatory uncertainty and burden

Although the EU Medical Devices Regulation (MDR) legislation continues to define UK regulatory processes, innovators describe the regulatory environment as uncertain for novel technologies. Companies are reluctant to commit to research into promising and deployable innovations without clearly defined and predictable regulatory processes – absence of regulation is as much a hindrance as too onerous regulation. “The quantity of data and validation in the UK is out of step with many other countries, resulting in the NHS having high barriers to developing and implementing innovation.” Author:

We heard how the quantity of data and validation in the UK is out of step with many other countries, resulting in the NHS having high barriers to developing and implementing innovation. This leads innovators to prioritise other markets. No technology or tool is absent of risk – striking an acceptable balance between risk and missed opportunities for improving care is important.

The Industrial Strategy sets out the intention to address regulatory burden – the AI Airlock and National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare are positive steps in this direction. However the lack of reciprocity of regulation standards and approaches across different countries means this pioneering regulation work in health care is not positioned to aid innovation into the NHS or support growth of life sciences companies. These different regulatory requirements and system complexity incentivise companies to avoid the NHS and make it harder for UK life sciences companies to grow.

But it’s not all problems and challenges. There are some developments in progress that show promise.

Medtech companies eschewing the NHS and addressing other countries because of these challenges is not inevitable: the NHS and the UK as a whole do have real strengths. UK regulators and institutions carry strong credibility internationally, and the NHS has the potential to demonstrate what can be achieved at scale even though it is a small market globally. It can move quickly when priorities are clear and routes are simple. And the diverse patient population and subsequent datasets should enable better research and evaluation.