The King's Fund - NHS waiting times: how are different service waiting times linked?

Co-ordinated deterioration in patient waiting times is also caused by the interdependencies between different parts of the health service. Long waiting times in one part of a patient pathway can have a knock-on effect on the rest of the pathway; for example, when social care capacity is full, patients wait longer to be discharged from a hospital bed. When hospital bed capacity is full, patients wait longer in A&E for a hospital bed. When A&E capacity is full, patients wait longer in an ambulance to be ‘handed over’. And when handover times are long, patients in the community wait longer for an ambulance to respond to their 999 calls. This can cause aggregate waiting times across an emergency pathway to rise rapidly.